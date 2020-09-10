"Bring back strict measures!” Coronavirus cases rising fast in Abkhazia

The opposition and many others in Abkhazia are proposing that strict ant-epidemic measures be reinstated following the steep rise in number of coronavirus cases.

The government agrees with that assessment, and will, most likely, take such measures in the near future.

• Russian tourists on their vacation in Abkhazia. Video

• Op-Ed: Crisis in Abkhazia unavoidable. How the authorities deal with it is vital

Since opening the border with Russia on 1 August, 2020, and repealing almost all of the restrictive measures, the number of cases of COVID-19 in Abkhazia has risen to more than 500 people.

Sukhum, beach. 8 September, 2020. Photo JAMnews

Before the repeal of the quarantine measures, the epidemiological situation was viewed favourably by specialists.

Now, however, the Chief Sanitary Doctor of Abkhazia, Lyudmila Skorik, considers the epidemiological situation in the republic to be “very serious.”

A petition with hundreds of signatures has been sent to President Aslan Bzhania, requesting that strict epidemiological and health measures be reinstated.

The creators of the petition also suggest prohibiting large-scale events, requiring masks to be worn in all public places, setting up signs about social distancing and requiring hands, rooms, and shop counters to be cleaned regularly.

One of their requests is that a fine be instituted for breaking any of these regulations and that strictly monitored self-isolation for those with coronavirus be put into effect.

The largest opposition party, the Forum for the National Unity of Abkhazia, has made a similar request to the government.

“We are doing everything in our power to stave off the outbreaks arising in different places, but they’re happening only because we’re not taking the necessary measures. Anybody who comes in contact with an infected person must stay home”, said Lyudmila Skorik, Chief Sanitary Doctor of Abkhazia.

Prime minister Alexander Ankvab instructed the minister of health, Tamaz Tsakhnakia, to prepare materials for a staff meeting “on taking appropriate measures” against the pandemic.

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening, or otherwise unacceptable