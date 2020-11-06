Georgia: Wizzair flights canceled until December 18

The Civil Aviation Agency said that due to the increased numbers of coronavirus cases and the imposed restrictions, Wizzair canceled all flights from Kutaisi Airport (Western Georgia) until the second half of December.

Cancelled flights

Dortmund-Kutaisi-Dortmund until December 18

Riga-Kutaisi-Riga until December 19

Vilnius-Kutaisi-Vilnius until January 12, 2021

“The reason for the cancellation of regular flights is the border and sanitary restrictions imposed by Latvia, Germany and Lithuania in connection with the aggravation of the epidemic situation in Georgia,” the Aviation Agency said.

Due to the same restrictions, regular AirBaltic flights scheduled for November 28 have been canceled. The airline will continue to operate repatriation flights for the return of Georgian citizens and the transportation of foreign citizens from the country.

The Georgian Airways flight schedule has also changed: Tbilisi-Berlin-Tbilisi and Tbilisi-Vienna-Tbilisi flights will be operated with only one frequency: regular Tbilisi-Berlin-Tbilisi flights on November 6, 13, 20 and 27, as well as Tbilisi- Vienna-Tbilisi scheduled for 5, 12, 19 and 26 November have been cancelled.

“We urge citizens to be careful when planning their travels, carefully read the rules set by the country of destination, airline notifications, and statements and timetables published in official sources,” the Civil Aviation Agency said.

The government granted permission to the lowcosters too late – only after the daily infection rate in the country exceeded 1,000 people, and the European Union removed Georgia from the list of safe countries