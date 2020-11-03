Face masks to be mandatory in public across Georgia starting tomorrow

Starting tomorrow on October 4, face masks will be mandatory even in public outdoor spaces.

Failure to comply with the regulation will result in a 20 GEL fine – the decision was made by the Interagency Council of the Government.

Vice PM Maia Tskitishvili notes that wearing a face masks indoors is still mandatory, and the restrictions will simply be expanded. She also said the government is not planning to introduce a mass lockdown.

According to Tskitishvili, the decisions made by the council today also envisage several pointed restrictions.

“We are only slightly changing the restrictions, while earlier the opening hours of restaurants were limited to a few cities, the number of these cities will expand, but that does not mean that we are closing restaurants. There is also talk of schools in certain cities being closed [which is not accurate]. We continue the strategy of targeted restrictions, which is very effective and helps us maintain a balance between the economy and the health of citizens,” said Tskitishvili.

Vice Prime Minister Maia Tskitishvili. Photo: on.ge

As for the health condition of the Prime Minister, Maia Tskitishvili also reported that Giorgi Gakharia is feeling well and continues to work from home.

“Today, a meeting of the Coordination Council was held under his chairmanship. He continues to work from home. Mrs. Natia Turnava and Mr. Mikheil Chkhenkeli are in self-isolation. They have not tested positive for the coronavirus to date. Therefore, they feel good and are waiting for the test answers,” said Maia Tskitishvili.

