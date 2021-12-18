ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

Georgia considers building Namakhvani HPP after Turkish ENKA company terminates contract

messenger vk-black email copy print

Georgian authorities may take on the construction of Namakhvani HPP

According to the Minister of Economy, Natia Turnava, if the Turkish company ENKA does not renew the terminated contract, the project may be implemented by the state. Turnava said that an arbitration dispute has not started with the company that was supposed to build Namakhvani HPP.

“We are in the process of negotiations. If we can not agree on the terms of ENKA’s return, we will start [the arbitration process], even if they leave the project by mutual agreement, and there are no conditions that will ultimately lose the Georgian project. We are confident that we will reach this agreement. We are trying our best to resolve the issue without arbitration and resolve it in such a way that the project will be open for implementation again”, Turnava said.

According to her, the state and other investors may not be fully involved, but most importantly, this problem has taught the government a lot:

“We have seen that such large projects need a different approach from the government and more work. We have high hopes that Namakhvani HPP will be built and it will happen with the active involvement of the state”, Natia Turnava said.

If Namakhvani HPP was built, it would have become the largest energy project in the country’s history since independence. The project was to be implemented by Turkey’s largest construction company and cost $ 800 million, although the company terminated its contract with Georgia on September 22, 2021.

The government, which was the main lobbyist for the project, claimed that the proclaimed risks associated with the project were exaggerated and that Georgia would face serious energy security problems in a few years without the construction of new hydropower plants.

Protest movement and resistance of public groups towards the construction of the Namakhvani HPP lasted for almost a year. For months, tents were set up near Namakhvani, and activists prevented heavy equipment from being moved in there. In the spring, the protest moved to Tbilisi.

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews