Georgia changes isolation and quarantine rules due to spread of Omicron variant

Quarantine rules in Georgia

Amid the rapid spread of the Omicron strain, starting from January 17, the isolation and quarantine rules in Georgia will change:

Those infected with Covid-19:

● If the illness is asymptomatic or mild, the mandatory isolation period will last 8 days (instead of 14 days). It is recommended to wear a mask at all times for five days after coming out of isolation;

● If the illness is severe, the patient must remain in isolation for at least 10 days. Isolation may be extended if there is no dramatic improvement in health and/or the patient has been febrile for 24 hours.

● In this case, it is also recommended to wear a mask at all times for five days after the end of isolation and comply with all existing rules.

Those who have been exposed to the virus:

● Quarantine is not required at all if the exposed person has been vaccinated with two doses, and 14 days and no more than 90 days, have passed since the second dose.

● Quarantine is not required for those who received the third, booster dose of the vaccine.

● Individuals who have recovered from Covid within the last 60 days since virus was confirmed are also released from mandatory quarantine.

● All of the above are required to wear a mask continuously for 10 days after contact with an infected person and follow all regulations.

● As for the unvaccinated individuals, they must remain in quarantine for 8 days after the contact with an infected person and wear a mask for another four days afterwards.

The Omicron strain is gradually becoming dominant in Georgia, and the rate of infection is increasing rapidly. The new strain, which was discovered in South Africa in mid-November 2021, was first detected in Georgia on December 20. This strain spreads faster, however, according to preliminary data, it has relatively mild symptoms.

According to the director of the National Center for Disease Control, Amiran Gamkrelidze, a new, Omicron-fuelled wave of infection has already hit Georgia.