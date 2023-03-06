The main topics of the day in Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia
Monday, 6th March , Georgia
● The Parliamentary Apparatus announced a regime of limited access to the building from today.
● The Association of Journalistic Ethics calls on Shalva Papuashvili, Speaker of the Parliament, to restore the accreditation of journalists.
● The Association of Civic Education Lecturers and the Teachers’ Forum of Georgia opposed the adoption of the “foreign agents law”, which is widely referred to in society as a Russian model.
● The Heritage Platform (ICOMOS) and member organizations are calling on the Georgian Parliament to stop discussions on Russia’s Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence.
● MP Ana Natsvlishvili: “Russian law is a continuation of the events of July 5 [when journalists were beaten in the streets]. Then it was lawless, now it is being legalized.”
● Today, the Committee for the Protection of Human Rights is considering the candidacy of Levan Ioseliani for the post of Ombudsman.
● A high level of avalanche danger has been declared at the Gudauri-Kobi section (from the Russian border). The movement of all types of vehicles is prohibited.
Monday, 6th March, Armenia
● The Armenian Foreign Ministry assessed yesterday's incident in Karabakh as "a provocation planned by the top leadership of Azerbaijan." Three Armenian police officers were killed.
● The number of laboratory-confirmed cases of measles has skyrocketed in Armenia. 18 people are hospitalized.
● The owner, director and chief accountant of the Nor Zovk supermarket chain were arrested. They are accused of hiding the real turnover of goods in the amount of about $34.2 million (equivalent in drams). The underpaid tax amounted to about $10.6 million (equivalent in drams).
● Artur Davtyan won the gold medal at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup.
● Georgian singer Tamara Gverdtsiteli, who has been working in Russia in recent years, arrived in Yerevan, where she is preparing for the premiere of a Russian-language remake of the Broadway musical Sunset Boulevard by Andrew Lloyd Webber (poster pictured). The musical will be presented by Poghos Harutyunyan’s production company SKYFIST Studio Corporation. Stage director Anton Muzykantsky. The performance involves the State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia and Armenian actors. Gverdtsiteli plays the lead role of silent film star Norma Desmond.
Monday, 6 March , Azerbaijan
● On Saturday, March 4, there was an armed attack on the collectors of one of the Azerbaijani banks at the moment when they were carrying out the work of placing money in an ATM at the entrance to the hypermarket (pictured). As a result of the attack, one of the collectors was killed, two people were injured. The attackers were found in the evening of the same day, one of them was killed during the operation, the other was arrested.
● The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan issued statements according to which "Armenians carried out the delivery of ammunition from Armenia to Karabakh along a dirt road bypassing the Lachin road". "During a skirmish with illegal armed groups in the part of Karabakh controlled by the Russian peacekeeping contingent, two servicemen of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces were killed," the reports say.
● EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar arrived in Baku on a visit. “After the meetings in Munich, I look forward to substantive negotiations with the leadership of Azerbaijan to develop the peace process,” he wrote on social networks.
