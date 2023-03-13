The main topics of the day in Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia
-
Monday, 13th March, Georgia
● Extraordinary statements by the Prime Minister of Georgia. He blamed all those who opposed the passage of the law on foreign agents. He calls the opposition parties “United National Movement” and “Girchi” terrorists. Says they “could have killed a few young people” to destabilize the country. Declares that 100 deputies in the European Parliament are accused of corruption and he cannot “brainwash Georgia”. Calls Ukrainian politicians “mean losers” and suggests that Zelensky is involved in the protests in Georgia. He also talks about Satanists at the protests in Tbilisi, about blasphemy and about deceived youth.
● “Where did the prime minister get information about 100 corrupt MEPs? I’m interested in the source. He obviously knows more than we do,” MEP Viola von Cramon (pictured) addressed Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, who spread this information yesterday.
● A 9-year-old child died, his three-year-old brother is in serious condition. Children were playing on a trampoline late on March 13 in a park on a boulevard in Batumi when it was blown away by a strong gust of wind. An investigation has been launched under Article 240 “violation of security rules”.
-
Monday, 13th March,Azerbaijan
● “The Armenian policy of occupation and ethnic cleansing has made more than a million Azerbaijanis internally displaced. Armenia continues to illegally import weapons and ammunition into Azerbaijani territory and rotates military personnel,” said Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament.
● “With the Prague and Sochi agreements, Armenia recognized Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over Karabakh. The rights and security of the Armenians living in Karabakh will be ensured in accordance with the Constitution and laws of Azerbaijan. Yerevan’s statements about sending a mission to Karabakh, on the Lachin road, about attracting foreign forces are nothing but a utopia, a geopolitical adventure, creating artificial tension,” said Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to the President of Azerbaijan.
● Special operations to expose Iran’s spy network in Azerbaijan continue. As a result of the relevant measures taken by law enforcement agencies, another spy network was revealed. Several people were detained, Trend reports.
● An exhibition of electric vehicles “Auto Eco 2023” has opened in Baku (pictured).
-
Monday, 13th March, Armenia
● Yerevan Vice Mayor Gevorg Simonyan arrested for 2 months. He is accused of causing significant damage to the legitimate interests of the state when he was Deputy Minister of Health (in 2020).
● 7 children and 5 adults remain in the hospital after the accident in Syunik. The bus with schoolchildren left the roadway and flew into a small gorge, ending up in the river. As a result of the accident, more than 15 people were taken to the hospital.
● Turnover in Armenia’s high-tech industry exceeded $1 billion for the first time, Hakob Arshakyan, Vice Speaker of the Parliament, ex-Minister of High-Tech, said.
● Armenian Ambassador to Syria Tigran Gevorgyan visited earthquake-affected Latakia and Kessab, and also donated financial assistance from the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund to teachers and the administration of Armenian schools in the country.
● A mine was found on the outskirts of Yerevan. Judging by the photographs, this is a mortar shell. How he got there is still unknown.
-
