Georgia: almost half of all "imported" covid-19 infections came from Russia

Georgia’s National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has released a report on the situation pertaining to the coronavirus up through July 11, which says 46% of all ‘imported’ cases of the virus came from Russia.

There are 111 medical workers among the infected. Among the regions, the most difficult situation is in Kvemo Kartli.

The first case of infection was recorded on February 26, 2020.

From that day to July 11, COVID-19 was confirmed in 980 people – 499 (50.9%) men and 481 (49%) women.

The oldest patient was 90 years old. The youngest was nine months old.

COVID-19 was recorded in 105 patients under 18 years of age (10.7% of the total number of cases).

The most intense spread of the coronavirus was recorded in Tbilisi and Kvemo Kartli, and the lowest in Samegrelo, Zemo Svaneti and Imereti.

The largest number of ‘imported cases’ of the coronavirus came from Russia – 127 cases out of 272, i.e. 46.6%. Following Russia, Turkey – 23 cases (8.4%), Azerbaijan – 22 cases (8%) and Armenia – 21 cases (7.7%).

11.2% of the total number of cases (129 cases of infection) are medical workers. 1 case was fatal – a 70-year-old woman from Kvemo Kartli died.

57 cases of infection of doctors occurred in covid clinics, 26 in ambulances, 15 in ordinary clinics, 2 in rural outpatient clinics.

11% of the total number of confirmed infections were asymptomatic. The most specific symptoms were fever (54%), general weakness (34%) and cough (24%). Another 17% complained of dryness or sore throat, 14.5% – headache, 10.1% – runny nose.

Of the 800 patients discharged from hospitals, 69.1% were taken in from quarantine areas.