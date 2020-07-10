Businessmen in Georgia must choose: two weeks quarantine or PCR testing at own expense

The Georgian government decided to open the borders to businessmen from any state. People arriving on business trips will be required to fulfill several conditions.

First, they must either undergo two-week quarantine at their own expense or pay out of pocket for PCR tests every 72 hours.

In addition, they must have the relevant regulatory body sign off on the details of their trip, as well as fill out a special form on the website stopcov.ge.

These requirements do not apply to citizens of 5 countries of the European Union (Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia), for whom the borders of Georgia are open almost without restrictions.

Minister of Economics Natia Turnava says that opening borders for businessmen is an important and necessary decision. She believes that businessmen value their time, and are therefore more likely to choose the latter option – undergoing regular tests for coronavirus.

The Georgian government did not specify how foreign businessmen would arrive in the country if international flights were not resumed.

Amiran Gamkrelidze, head of the National Center for Disease Control, said that PCR testing in Georgian laboratories costs 150-250 GEL.