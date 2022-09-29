From the stage to the Temple of Krishna: the story of an Azerbaijani actor

Animator who chose the path of Krishna consciousness

“How does it happen that a person is born, lives, creates a family, builds a house for himself, earns a fortune, makes a career, and in the end leaves this world as if nothing had happened. This question has always worried me. What is the point of it all? What is the Lord trying to tell us?“

Actor and animator Natig Abdullah, 50, says that he began to think about these issues in school. His search for answers led him to a temple of Krishna in his younger years, and he has remained there for thirty years.

Actor at the capital theater from the provinces

Natig Abdullah was born in the city of Shirvan. From childhood he was interested in theater, and as soon as he completed his studies in high school, he applied to the acting department at the University of the Arts.

“I thought there would be very interesting, valuable roles and ideas in the theater. But after several years of practice in the theater and television, I saw that the scripts, performances, themes are very ordinary and are of a commercial nature.”

A month before completing his university studies, Natig realized that he would be sent to work in the country. He saw no future in a provincial theater.

One day at the insistence of his friends, he went to watch a production directed by Vagif Ibrahimoglu at the Yug Theatre. After the performance, Vagif Ibrahimoglu invited him to the rehearsals at his theater.

“When everyone left, Vagif Bey said: “Hey you, come here.” I still don’t understand how it happened. Among so many spectators, he chose me, told me to come to them for rehearsals. After that I started going there. After a short time Vagif Bey gave me a role. It was a role where I was on stage from beginning to end.”

“Vagif Ibrahimoglu didn’t like to lose his students”

Thinking about the “philosophy of life” led him to the temple of Krishna even before Natig became an actor in the Yug theater, in the early years of his student life.

“Our university was located in the very center of the city, near the Molokan garden. Near the university I often met brothers – followers of Krishna Consciousness. They promoted books, told people on the street about the philosophy of this religion. And when I listened to these conversations, I noticed that they were talking about very interesting things. Life after death… That was what I was looking for.”

During his work in the theater, Natig continued to go to the temple of Krishna. Eventually, he became so devoted to the temple that he decided to leave the theater.

“Vagif Isragimoglu and his theater also had a philosophy close to me. I worked there for two years. But then I began to feel that I had comprehended the philosophy of Vagif Bey and I had to move on to another level. The fact is that I could embody the philosophy of the theater only on stage. And in Krishna Consciousness it is possible in real life.”

Natig says that Vagif Ibrahimoglu was annoyed when he learned about his decision to leave the theater for the temple.

“He wanted to dissuade me, he said that I brought you to such a level, raised you, and now you are leaving. I told him I owed him a lot, I thank you for everything, but that side attracts me more, there I see my life, future, and even life after this life. I expressed my gratitude to Vagif Bey about the latter. But he held a grudge against me as did not like to lose his students.”

A child of a strict Muslim family who bowed to Krishna

Natig was born into a Muslim family. His family consisted of people who were deeply religious. His grandparents are famous in their area for always encouraging people to follow the path of Allah. For this reason, in the early years, his family could not accept his choice of another religion, in particular his mother.

“My family would preach about the differences between Islam and Krishna consciousness. Mom had the most complaints. But now we hardly argue, we treat each other’s faiths with great respect. My mother even said son, you are a real Muslim (laughs).”

Natig has two brothers and one sister.

“We have never had any disputes on religious topics. When my sister found out that I went to the temple of Krishna, she accepted it with great pleasure. My brother is also a vegetarian, always campaigning for religious science.”

Vegetarian family established in Krishna temple

After leaving the theater, Natig lived in the temple. There he found the love of his life and got married.

“We didn’t have a big wedding. There was a feast in a narrow circle. The guests gathered at home, at our table. Families of both, the closest people were invited. She is even more connected with Krishna, God, than I am; she has developed herself in this way more than me.”

Now they are raising two sons. Both follow the precepts of Krishna Consciousness, but also try to keep up with modern life. The older son is a pianist recently returned from the army. The youngest is still a student.

“My older son is a musician, composes songs, works on himself, has received a secondary musical education. True, I did not do very well at school, the teachers complained all the time. If he hears us now, he will wonder why I am talking about this (laughs). I want to create for him as many conditions as possible for the pursuit of musical talent.”

Natig gave up meat immediately after entering the temple of Krishna. His wife has done the same; and their boys have never eaten meat.

“We were told a lot that if we don’t eat meat, if the children don’t eat it, they will be sick, they won’t be able to develop physically. But all this is not so. So far they have not eaten meat, eggs, or fish. But their health is fine. We should not turn our bodies into animal graveyards. A person can be content with vegetable protein, it is not necessary to eat meat.”

Dream of a YouTube channel

Now Natig works as an animator for birthday parties, events holidays. He says that this work satisfies him spiritually.

“Children are the purest creatures on earth. When I talk, play with them, I see their smiles, I also relax. They enrich my soul.”

But Natig has a dream. He wants to create social media broadcasts on philosophical topics.

“I want to start a YouTube channel. I want to make people think, talk about the essence of the world, the meaning of life. I dream of conveying to people my point of view on the aphorisms of great people about religions. I hope I can do it.”

