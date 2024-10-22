Heavy rains paralyze life in Baku and regions of Azerbaijan

Heavy rains in Azerbaijan

Rain that fell for two consecutive days in many cities and regions of Azerbaijan, including Baku, has caused a series of complications. Roads, tunnels, and residential areas have been flooded, cars, homes, and yards remain under rainwater, and people find themselves helpless in areas surrounded by water.

Reports indicate that two people have died. Emergency Ministry personnel retrieved the bodies of Elnur Fazil oglu Shirinov, born in 1976, and Koceri Farman oglu Abbasov, born in 1995, from a flooded tunnel in the Sabunchu district of Baku.

On October 22, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Executive Authority of Baku, and the State Agency for Water Resources of Azerbaijan released a joint statement regarding the mitigation of damage caused by the rains.

“According to meteorologists, as of October 22 at 9:00 AM, the rainfall in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula reached 86 mm (306% of the monthly norm).

To address the issues caused by the flooding in the city of Baku and the Absheron region due to heavy precipitation, relevant agencies are working continuously in an intensified mode and conducting joint activities. Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the affected areas to drain water, evacuate citizens in need of assistance, and implement other necessary safety measures,” the statement reads.

It is also reported that the Executive Authority of Baku is conducting inspections to identify vulnerable spots in the city, especially at bridges, tunnels, and crossings:

“Relevant agencies have been tasked with strengthening and improving water pumps at bridges, tunnels, and crossings in the city. An inventory of stormwater collection networks and drainage systems on avenues and streets is currently underway, with measures being taken to identify deficiencies, prevent similar situations in the future, and quickly address the aftermath.”

As previously reported by the National Hydro-Meteorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology, the ongoing rainy weather in the country is expected to gradually cease in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula from noon today, with rain stopping in most regions starting from the western areas by the evening.