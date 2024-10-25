Daily Mail about Bidzina Ivanishvili

“How an oligarch known as ‘The Python’ who lives in a Bond-villain lair will determine the future of a vital Western ally“. This intricate headline comes from the Daily Mail, which recently published an article on Bidzina Ivanishvili, Georgia’s current events, and the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The Daily Mail describes the October 26 elections as a referendum on whether Georgia will continue its path toward the West or fall “back into the hands of the Kremlin’s bloody dictator.” The paper claims that since Ivanishvili amassed his wealth in Moscow, he is now attempting to mirror Vladimir Putin’s repressive style of governance.

“At the centre of this electoral tussle lies the shadowy figure of Bidzina Ivanishvili, who took power 12 years ago by posing as the saviour of democracy after a previous government began abusing its power”.

“His nickname was The Python since he loves strategic patience – slowly choking his opponents.

‘The question now is whether the oligarch is applying the same constrictive approach to his nation,” Daily Mail reports.

The article further notes that after the start of the Ukraine war, Georgia declined to impose sanctions on Russia and even resumed direct flights. Daily Mail also recalls the anti-Western rhetoric of the ruling party, the adoption of a “foreign agents” law, a homophobic law, and intentions to ban opposition parties. It mentions the ruling party’s controversial election banners, calling Georgian Dream’s campaign “well-funded.”

“Many fear Ivanishvili will try to steal the election and declare himself the winner – then, after protests explode, respond with force while claiming to be resisting an attempted coup. Senior officials from ruling and opposition parties told me they worry the vote will lead to violence“.

“Ultimately, many observers in Tbilisi suspect Georgia’s future hinges on a single issue: whether their oligarch is more scared of losing his billions under Western sanctions – or his life to Putin, with his track record of eliminating enemies“, – Daily Mail rights.