fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
2024 elections in Georgia
2024 elections in Georgia

"Oligarch known as 'The Python'" - Daily Mail article on Bidzina Ivanishvili

messenger vk-black email copy print

Daily Mail about Bidzina Ivanishvili

How an oligarch known as ‘The Python’ who lives in a Bond-villain lair will determine the future of a vital Western ally“. This intricate headline comes from the Daily Mail, which recently published an article on Bidzina Ivanishvili, Georgia’s current events, and the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The Daily Mail describes the October 26 elections as a referendum on whether Georgia will continue its path toward the West or fall “back into the hands of the Kremlin’s bloody dictator.” The paper claims that since Ivanishvili amassed his wealth in Moscow, he is now attempting to mirror Vladimir Putin’s repressive style of governance.

At the centre of this electoral tussle lies the shadowy figure of Bidzina Ivanishvili, who took power 12 years ago by posing as the saviour of democracy after a previous government began abusing its power”.

His nickname was The Python since he loves strategic patience – slowly choking his opponents.

The question now is whether the oligarch is applying the same constrictive approach to his nation,” Daily Mail reports.

The article further notes that after the start of the Ukraine war, Georgia declined to impose sanctions on Russia and even resumed direct flights. Daily Mail also recalls the anti-Western rhetoric of the ruling party, the adoption of a “foreign agents” law, a homophobic law, and intentions to ban opposition parties. It mentions the ruling party’s controversial election banners, calling Georgian Dream’s campaign “well-funded.”

Many fear Ivanishvili will try to steal the election and declare himself the winner – then, after protests explode, respond with force while claiming to be resisting an attempted coup. Senior officials from ruling and opposition parties told me they worry the vote will lead to violence“.

Ultimately, many observers in Tbilisi suspect Georgia’s future hinges on a single issue: whether their oligarch is more scared of losing his billions under Western sanctions – or his life to Putin, with his track record of eliminating enemies“, – Daily Mail rights.

Daily Mail about Bidzina Ivanishvili

Most read

1

Karabakh Armenians reject Armenian citizenship: fears and expectations

2

A cold shower for Euro-integrationists. What happened with the referendum and presidential elections in Moldova?

3

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live

4

"Men's milk, women's pads, the trial of the opposition" – a pre-election interview with Bidzina Ivanishvili

5

Heavy rains paralyze life in Baku and regions of Azerbaijan

6

Joe Biden's letter to Ilham Aliyev: what does it mean?

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews