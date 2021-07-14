ENGLISH arrow icon
Security services forcibly stop actor's street performance outside Heydar Aliyev's palace in Baku. Video

Actor detained for street dancing in Baku

On July 13, 2021, in the evening hours, the founder of the first independent theater in Azerbaijan, actor Elmin Badalov, performed his street dance called The Seventh Room in front of the Heydar Aliyev Palace in Baku. According to him, this dance is dedicated to the ninth anniversary of the creation of the ADO theater but the performance was violently interrupted.

Acouple of minutes after the start of the performance, a man who introduced himself as the head of the security of the Heydar Aliyev palace began to actively interfere with the actor and used force against him.

Elmin Badalov’s street dance was forcibly stopped. Photo: JAMnews

Badalov says that art is necessary for people and called for the reopening of theaters.

“Since ancient times, art was born on the street. Everything starts from the street. Unfortunately, street art is not well developed in Azerbaijan. And I, as an actor, want to help in this matter.

I thought I could start with my colors. I wish to convey love and dance to people.

Policemen and Elmin Badalov. Photo: JAMnews

I didn’t set anything on fire, I didn’t cause an explosion, I don’t do bad deeds. Art is beautiful. Nowadays, after a pandemic and a war, people need art. I will do just that. Even if they interfered with my dance, I consider my performance a success”, the actor told reporters.

A few minutes later, the police arrived, and after trying to resolve the issue, Elmin Badalov was soon released.

On the Day of the National Theater in Azerbaijan, the ADO theater troupe was expelled from the rented premises due to non-payment of the monthly fee.

