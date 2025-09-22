Pressure on NGOs in Georgia

Civil society groups in Georgia say the ruling Georgian Dream party has launched a new wave of pressure on NGOs through the anti-corruption bureau.

In a joint statement signed by 20 organisations, they said the bureau had expanded the list of groups from which it is demanding activity-related documents. According to the statement, the bureau requested paperwork from about 30 organisations, unlawfully invoking the law “On Grants”.

During the spring 2025 session alone, parliament dominated by Georgian Dream rushed through five legislative amendments that severely restrict the work of NGOs and media in Georgia. The laws effectively ban organisations funded from abroad, increase state control and allow for punishment of those critical of the authorities.

The organisations stressed they had not signed any new grant agreements, meaning the bureau’s demands had no legal basis. They also requested access to case materials, but the bureau has refused to provide information.

“The bureau does not specify under which articles it is requesting information, or why it is demanding it from 16 April, when the amendments to the law ‘On Grants’ only came into force on 17 April,” the statement said.

The anti-corruption bureau has already gone to court to obtain the requested information from the organisations. Neither the bureau nor the court has explained why these 30 organisations were singled out for scrutiny.

On 17 September 2025, Tbilisi City Court fully upheld the bureau’s petition against nine other NGOs and ordered them to hand over the requested documents.

So far, however, not a single NGO operating in Georgia has provided the documents demanded by the bureau. They argue that the bureau is seeking data that the law does not require them to disclose, and is itself acting in violation of the law.

Civil society organisations see the actions of the anti-corruption bureau as deliberate persecution by the authorities and say they will continue their legal fight to stop the application of repressive laws and to defend the rights of both organisations and citizens.

“Despite unlawful monitoring, we continue our work and our legal struggle to stop the enforcement of repressive laws. We will use every legal avenue to defend our rights and the rights of the citizens of Georgia,” the statement said.

The declaration was signed by human rights organisations, research centres, animal protection groups and other NGOs.

The signatories included: