War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine

"Freedom for Ukraine and for us" - rally in support of Ukraine in Tbilisi

“For Ukraine and for our freedom” – this is the name of a rally in support of Ukraine which was held in front of the Parliament in Tbilisi yesterday. The rally was organised by the Freedom Institute ,Voter Education Society, European Georgia and Tabula.

There were no speeches at the rally. The organizers showed footage of the war in Ukraine on a screen in front of the parliament and played Ukrainian songs and the anthem created by musician Achiko Guledan – a mix of Georgian and Ukrainian anthems.

“The world is divided into black and white, support for freedom today means support for Ukraine, and this is a matter of dignity for all self-respecting peoples!

The government of Georgia deprives us of national dignity,
represents us as a society that does not recognize the enemy and repels friends, has not learned from the past and is ready to give up freedom for the illusion of security and, as a result, lose both freedom and security!

100 years ago, our democracy lasted three years until the Russian monster conquered us and deprived us of its brain, heart and soul!

We’ve been around for 30 years! But if we continue in the same spirit, there is a great danger that we will get stuck in the swamp of Putin, who was defeated by the free world, and we will lose the historical opportunity to establish ourselves in the free world”, the organizers of the action say in a press release.

“For the freedom of Ukraine and our freedom.” Photo: JAMnews
“For the freedom of Ukraine and our freedom.” Photo: JAMnews
“For the freedom of Ukraine and our freedom.” Photo: JAMnews
“For the freedom of Ukraine and our freedom.” Photo: JAMnews
“For the freedom of Ukraine and our freedom.” Photo: JAMnews

