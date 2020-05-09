Four new cases in Abkhazia, all related to students returning home from Russia

Four new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Abkhazia – they are all cadets of a Russian military university. They returned home to Abkhazia as a part of a group and were quarantined at the Aitar hotel in Sukhum.

All citizens of Abkhazia returning from abroad pass quarantine there.

For almost three weeks, not a single case had been confirmed in Abkhazia.

Since the start of the pandemic in Abkhazia, coronavirus has been diagnosed in three people. That was in early April 2020.

Two of them recovered. But the third, a 95-year-old woman, died.

The infected are admitted to a hospital in the city of Gudauta, which is specialized for the treatment of coronavirus.

In general, 209 people are in quarantine at the Aitar Hotel, all who returned home from Russia. Most of them are cadets studying at various military universities in Russia.

As of May 9, there are 187,859 infected people in Russia, 1,723 deaths from coronavirus.

Some restrictive measures in Abkhazia have been extended until May 15.

Th agricultural and clothing markets have reopened, as well fitness clubs, hair salons and beauty parlors. Public transport have also began running again starting on May 4.

However, restaurants, cafes museums remain closed, all public events, as well as businesses in the tourism and sightseeing industry, including hotels, motels and health spas, are still temporarily prohibited.

The border is still closed to people traveling in and out of the republic.

