Abkhazia partially extending quarantine restrictions until May 15

Some restrictive measures in Abkhazia have been extended until May 15, although Abkhazia as a whole has only reported three cases of coronavirus, none of them recent.

Two of the three patients have already recovered, and the third, a 95-year-old patient, died from concurrent diseases.

The quarantine measures are being eased, but specialists warn that the risk of coronavirus spreading to the republic from outside remains high.

The partial lifting of restrictions means that agricultural and clothing markets will reopen on May 4.

Fitness clubs, hair salons and beauty parlors will also resume work.

And the locals were particularly pleased to hear that public transport would also begin running again starting on May 4.

However, educational institutions will not re-open again until mid-May.

Restaurants and cafes remain closed, but can still deliver food.

Theaters, museums and libraries also remain closed.

As before, all public events, as well as businesses in the tourism and sightseeing industry, including hotels, motels and health spas, are still temporarily prohibited.

The border is still closed to people traveling in and out of the country, with a few specific exceptions. Delivery of cargo and goods to the country continues.

Commentary

Representative of the operational headquarters for countering coronavirus Alkhas Jinjolia:

“I am 100 percent sure that the virus will come to the country from abroad. Borders are closed, but 15 cadets of the Leningrad Military Medical Academy are returning home in the next few days. They have had contact with coronavirus patients.

We are disinfecting buildings, forgetting that the disease is transmitted by people.

It’s necessary to tighten control at the border, otherwise our imaginary bubble of well-being will be burst and we will have a huge number of patients with coronavirus.”

