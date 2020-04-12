Four coastal villages put on lockdown in Georgia after regional outbreak

Already 17 people have been infected with coronavirus in the Kobuleti region in the Adjara region of Georgia.

Epidemiologists believe that the circle of contacts of the infected was very large, and to stop the further spread of the virus, the four villages were put on total lockdown on April 12: Gvara, Mukhaestate, Leghva and Tskavruka.

As of April 12, there have been 252 cases of infection registered in Georgia. Three people have died, 60 recovered.

Entrance and exit from these villages is prohibited and police checkpoints have been set up in the area.

All villagers are being checked via thermal screening. They are only allowed to go out to buy food, medicine or go to the doctor.

The population has the right to carry out spring farming work, but must abide by self-isolation regulations.

A strict state of emergency has been declared in Georgia since March 21 to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus pandemic. All public transport has been stopped, and stores closed closed except for grocery stores and pharmacies. People can leave the house only in case of urgent need.

Three cities are quarantined due to the danger of a local outbreak of coronavirus – Marneuli and Bolnisi in the Kvemo Kartli region in the east, and Lentekhi in the Racha-Lechkhumi-Kvemo Svaneti region in northwestern Georgia.

4,929 people are in quarantine, 405 are in hospital under supervision.