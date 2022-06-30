Former ruling party MPs: Georgia will not obtain EU candidate status without participating in the war

Former deputies of Georgia’s ruling party blame the West

Former deputies from the ruling Georgian Dream, who announced yesterday that they were leaving the party, made their first statement, which opponents of the authorities have already called an anti-Western conspiracy theory. According to former MPs Mikhail Kavelashvili, Dimitri Khundadze and Sozar Subari, Georgia will not be granted candidate status in six months (the EU’s deadline for Georgia to implement reforms “unless it participates in a war or imposes sanctions against Russia“.

They repeat government propaganda about the so-called “Bakuriani scenario”, which refers to a meeting of opposition leaders, to which, allegedly was invited “a well-known expert on revolutions” Peter Ackerman from the United States.

According to them, the topic of the EU candidate was a kind of “mousetrap” for the Georgian government, and President Salome Zurabishvili was initially involved in this case.

“However, the Georgian Dream acted correctly and thwarted this scenario by applying for EU membership along with Ukraine and Moldova, depriving the opposition of the main argument.

Former members of the ruling party say that “the participants in the meeting in Bakuriani” knew in advance that they would grant the status of candidates to Ukraine and Moldova, leaving Georgia without a status, and this expectation was fully justified.

“The revolutionary committee of the national movement has two terms on its lips: deoligarchization and depolarization. Recall that these two terms were first fixed in the resolution of the European Parliament, and later transferred to the conclusion of the European Commission. These terms are easily translated by them: deoligarchization means that (leader of the ruling party and oligarch) Bidzina Ivanishvili must leave Georgia, and depolarization means the release of (former president) Saakashvili and (director of the main opposition channel) Gvaramia from prison”, the statement says.

According to them, the second scenario is based on the decision of the EU on the status of the candidate. By refusing to give status, they created a certain emotional background, which, in their opinion, should have imposed reforms – change the government and take over the Georgian court.

The statement also included accusations against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian politician David Arakhamia:

“People without a homeland and God want this, so they will sign up for anything. The most important thing is that a war will begin, which is the main goal of this entire scenario. That is why Zelensky and Arakhamia were the characters of the revolutionary rally, which was also part of Ackerman’s script”.

As the former deputies explain, the West needs Georgia only militarily, and the Georgian people are considered ‘cannon fodder’. In their opinion, neither Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili will plunge the country and people into a fatal war, nor Bidzina Ivanishvili will ask him about it:

“That is why they need people in the government who can easily destroy the country. Such are the leaders of the National Movement and associated NGOs or TV presenters”.

According to them, “the public will be gradually informed about the events taking place behind the scenes of Georgian politics”.

Sozar Subari, Mikheil Kavelashvili and Dimitri Khundadze, three deputies from Georgia’s ruling party Georgian Dream, resigned from their party and parliamentary positions yesterday. They will remain independent deputies in parliament.

According to Mamuka Mdinaradze, chairman of the Georgian Dream faction, the aforementioned deputies believe that “more information about political facts and events should be disseminated from behind the scenes”, and they need a free parliamentary mandate to voice this, since within the team they can inconvenience occurs.