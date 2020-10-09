Fighting in Karabakh. Live updates, photos, videos

Fierce battles between the Azerbaijani and Armenian armies in Karabakh have continued since September 27. Officially, more than 400 people have been killed among the military and civilians on both sides and thousands have been wounded. Unofficially, the figures are much higher. Both sides regularly report huge losses of equipment on the other side and accuse each other of spreading misinformation.

International organizations, the West and Russia are calling for an end to the violence without preconditions.