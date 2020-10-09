Fighting in Karabakh. Live updates, photos, videos
Fierce battles between the Azerbaijani and Armenian armies in Karabakh have continued since September 27. Officially, more than 400 people have been killed among the military and civilians on both sides and thousands have been wounded. Unofficially, the figures are much higher. Both sides regularly report huge losses of equipment on the other side and accuse each other of spreading misinformation.
International organizations, the West and Russia are calling for an end to the violence without preconditions.
Fierce battles continued along the entire length of the front line - ministry of defense of Azerbaijan
“In the afternoon of October 8 and until the morning of October 9, fierce battles continued along the entire length of the front line,” the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said.
Today Putin will meet today with the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia
“After a series of telephone conversations with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, the President of Russia calls for an end to hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone for humanitarian reasons in order to exchange bodies of the dead and prisoners.
The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia are invited to Moscow on October 9 to hold consultations on these issues through the mediation of the Russian Foreign Minister, ”reads the statement posted on the Kremlin’s official website.
Brief summary of events as of the morning of October 9
13th day of fighting in Karabakh.
• From the Armenian side, since the beginning of the fighting on September 27, according to official data more than 350 soldiers and 22 civilians have been killed. 95 have been wounded. On the Azerbaijani side, 31 civilians have been killed and 154 were wounded. How many Azerbaijani have been killed has not been reported. Experts suggest that the statistics of deaths and injuries are enormous on both sides, given the intensity of the fighting, which has been going on for the 13th day.
• The Kazanchetsots cathedral in the city of Shushi (Shusha) in Karabakh, which is considered by the locals to be one of the symbols of the city, has been badly damaged by shelling. There were children in the cathedral at the time of the shelling. Azerbaijan denies that it was its military who fired at the church.
• During the shelling of the Kazanchetsots cathedral, three Russian journalists were wounded, one of them, Yuri Kotenok, was seriously wounded.
• Settlements on the territory of Azerbaijan were subjected to rocket fire.
• A criminal case on high treason has been opened in Armenia against a resident of Stepanakert. He was detained in Yerevan and accused of inciting soldiers in Karabakh to abandon their positions. The arrested person accused the Armenian leadership of having entered into an agreement with Azerbaijan to surrender territories to it, Prime Minister Pashinyan said. The director of the National Security Service of Armenia was dismissed.
• In Armenia, the conditions of martial law have been toughened – a ban on demonstrations, publications and criticism of state structures has been added. Campaigning aimed at undermining the country’s defense capability is also prohibited.
• The Prime Minister of Armenia and the President of Azerbaijan answered the questions of the English-language service Euronews.
Ilham Aliyev reiterated his conditions for a truce – Armenia must leave Karabakh and the seven occupied regions according to an agreed schedule.
Nikol Pashinyan called on the international community to recognise the independence of Karabakh in order to save the local Armenian population from genocide by Azerbaijan.
• The Ministry of Defense of Armenia published a video allegedly demonstrating mercenaries from Syria on the side of Azerbaijan in hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict.
• Azerbaijan recalled its ambassador to Greece for consultations in response to the decision of the Greek Foreign Ministry to withdraw its ambassador from Baku.
• In Geneva, negotiations on escalation in Karabakh were held with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs from Russia, France and the United States (the Minsk Group is the facilitator of the negotiation process in the Karabakh conflict) and representatives of Azerbaijan. The only thing that is known at this moment about this meeting is that it took place outside the UN, in a secret place and in a completely closed format.
• The Russian President will meet on October 9 in Moscow with the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia “to discuss the need to stop clashes in the region and exchange prisoners and bodies of the dead.”
