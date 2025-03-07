'Fate of Armenian prisoners will depend on Baku's whim': Opinion from Yerevan

Baku’s rejection of ICRC and fate of Armenian prisoners

The military court in Baku is continuing its trials against former leaders of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. The defendants include former presidents, ministers, military officials, and State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, who is currently on his second hunger strike. Vardanyan, through his family, stated that he is protesting against what he calls a “judicial farce,” legal violations, and pressure on both himself and his lawyer. In a statement released today, he reiterated his demands::

“If you are going to put me on trial—do it professionally, publicly, openly, according to Azerbaijani laws and procedures, together with all other Armenians [his case has been separated from the rest – JAMnews]. Conduct the trial in the presence of journalists and observers. After all, you are so confident in your righteousness. Do not violate your own laws and procedures. Do not falsify documents, do not manipulate records and protocols. You have access to everything—my gadgets, my documents. Do not turn this trial into a show, a spectacle, a sham.

I want to say to all my compatriots, my loved ones, and my family: it is not just me and 15 others on trial—it is all Armenians. And if you do not understand this, it is a great misfortune. Because this is not the end of the conflict, but merely another stage—unfortunately, for all sides.”

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has decided to shut down the Baku office of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the only international organization that had access to Armenian prisoners.

International human rights lawyer Siranush Sahakyan warned that the closure of the ICRC office will further worsen the protection of prisoners’ rights, cause psychological distress, and create even greater uncertainty.

“This means that the fate of Armenians held in Baku will depend entirely on the whims of Azerbaijani authorities, turning them into an additional political bargaining chip against Armenia‘s leadership,” she emphasized.”

According to official reports, 23 Armenians are currently imprisoned in Azerbaijan, with trials ongoing for 16 of them. Eight former officials are accused of serious crimes: former presidents Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, and Arayik Harutyunyan; former parliament speaker Davit Ishkhanyan; state minister Ruben Vardanyan; former commander of the Defense Army Levon Mnatsakanyan; deputy commander Davit Manukyan; and former foreign minister Davit Babayan.

Hunger strike in Yerevan to stop hunger strike in Baku

Since March 1, Country for Life party leader Mané Tandilyan has been on a hunger strike at Freedom Square in Yerevan, urging Ruben Vardanyan to end his own hunger strike in Baku.

“It’s hard to imagine what Ruben is going through right now. One thing is clear, and there’s no point in deceiving ourselves: the fact that he has taken this step shows that all other options have been exhausted,” she said.

A few days ago, Tandilyan’s condition worsened, and she was taken to the hospital. However, she refused to end her strike and returned to the square.

Mane Tandilyan

Former State Minister Ruben Vardanyan remains on hunger strike. In his latest statement, he once again explained the reasons and purpose of his protest:

“I want to emphasize once again that this decision has nothing to do with me personally, my condition, or my detention conditions. Just like last time, when I went on a 20-day hunger strike until April 24, this is a protest against the process itself—against how it is being conducted. I knew what I was getting into. I was prepared for even worse conditions. And I am not a victim. No one should pity me—this is a conscious decision.”

Armenian authorities follow principle of “do no harm”

The issue of returning prisoners and other detainees held in Baku remains one of the most widely discussed topics in both society and parliament. During a government Q&A session, where cabinet members respond to MPs’ questions, opposition lawmakers once again pressed the government on what steps are being taken for their release.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan assured that the authorities are doing everything possible while adhering to the principle of “do no harm”:

“The duty of the Prime Minister of Armenia is not only to focus on the interests of one individual but also on the state interests of Armenia and its citizens. Yes, it is necessary to approach all issues proportionally and reasonably—including solving the problems of a single person.”

He reiterated that prohibited methods are being used against Armenian detainees in Azerbaijan, which he deemed unacceptable. As he previously reported, Armenian intelligence has information indicating that former Karabakh leaders imprisoned in Baku are being administered banned psychotropic substances.

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan assured lawmakers that securing the release of Armenian prisoners is a top priority for the government. While avoiding “loud statements,” authorities are actively working through diplomatic channels.

He also highlighted his recent efforts at international forums, including his address at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva and meetings with the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and other international partners:

“I also met with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Two or three days after our meeting, Commissioner Volker Türk issued a statement urging Azerbaijani authorities to immediately release all detained Armenians.”

“Pashinyan can take certain steps” – Vardanyan’s lawyer

Jared Genser, the American lawyer representing Ruben Vardanyan, believes that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his team “have failed to take basic steps” to secure the release of Armenian prisoners of war held in Baku’s prisons.

“The list of actions I propose is based on my 25 years of experience defending hostages held in other countries. Over the years, I have seen what various governments have done to free their citizens. Without a doubt, Armenian prisoners deserve at least the same level of effort,” he stated.

Genser suggests that the Armenian government should publicly declare that:

The release of prisoners held by Azerbaijan is a top priority;

Their detention is politically motivated;

They must be released immediately and unconditionally.

“The Prime Minister could hold a press conference to address all these issues, publish an article in major global media outlets, and raise the matter whenever significant international events occur,” Genser argued.

According to the lawyer, if the issue of prisoner repatriation is not included in the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Pashinyan could privately signal to Baku that their release must take place “before or alongside the signing of the agreement.”

Opinion

Human rights lawyer Siranush Sahakyan expressed regret over the closure of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) office in Baku, which will no longer be able to visit Armenian prisoners. She explained that while the Red Cross does not have mechanisms to prevent torture, it carries out a humanitarian mission, and its visits had a positive impact on Armenians detained in Azerbaijan.

According to Sahakyan, as Azerbaijan’s human rights situation deteriorates, Baku is taking steps to limit the activities of organizations that document these violations:

“This is logical. In the case of the Red Cross, Azerbaijan’s targeted actions become clear, as the office’s main work focused on mitigating the humanitarian consequences of the Karabakh conflict. The primary beneficiaries of this were Armenians. This organization is not directly involved in addressing Azerbaijan’s domestic human rights issues.”

Sahakyan believes that following the closure of the ICRC office in Baku, official Yerevan must take steps to “ease the situation.” She specifically suggests increasing the role of the Committee for the Prevention of Torture and stresses the need for “alternative agreements” to ensure diplomatic and consular access to detainees.

She reminded that under the Vienna Convention, foreign nationals detained in another country have the absolute right to diplomatic and consular visits:

“Due to the lack of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, our consular staff cannot carry out such visits. However, there is an opportunity to delegate this right to third-party neutral countries.”

She also revealed that Armenian civil society organizations have collectively appealed to Swiss authorities to facilitate consular visits for Armenian detainees. She believes this could serve as a partial alternative to ICRC visits, though she acknowledges that it would require significant diplomatic effort.