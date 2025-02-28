'Freedom for Ruben Vardanyan and others': protests in Armenia

Protests in support of Ruben Vardanyan

One of the most pressing topics in Armenia remains the ongoing trial of Armenian prisoners in Baku, widely dismissed in the country as a “farce.” The biggest public outcry followed the release of courtroom photos of former unrecognised NKR State Minister Ruben Vardanyan, showing clear signs of torture.

The opposition accuses Armenian authorities of failing to act to secure the return of prisoners, while government officials call these accusations offensive. Their response: “Not a day goes by without steps being taken in this direction.”

This morning, Armenia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an official statement:

“We are deeply concerned by reports, including videos and photographs from the ‘trials’ of 23 Armenian prisoners of war, hostages, and detainees, as well as information from their lawyers—especially regarding Ruben Vardanyan, who has declared a hunger strike—about the use of [prohibited substances], torture, and their deteriorating health conditions.”

Throughout the day, civil society groups held multiple protests, including outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the government building.

Protesters demanded that authorities take public steps to secure the prisoners’ release and denounce the staged trial as political and illegal. Two more demonstrations have already been announced—one outside the UN office in Armeniaand another at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) headquarters.

Around 30 Armenian NGOs have sent an appeal to the President of the ICRC, urging the organisation to act as an independent mediator between the prisoners and Azerbaijani authorities to ensure compliance with international humanitarian law and their immediate release.

Meanwhile, former Foreign Minister Vartan Oskanian has urged Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to suspend negotiations with Azerbaijan until “all Armenian prisoners return home.” According to Oskanian, such a move would be legitimate and well understood by the international community

Vardanyan protests against “judicial farce”

Ruben Vardanyan began his hunger strike 11 days ago. During a phone call with his family, he stated that this was his way of protesting against lawlessness and pressure on him, as well as what he called a “judicial farce.”

On 25 February, during a court hearing, Vardanyan’s condition deteriorated. A break was announced, but the session soon resumed. According to Azerbaijani sources, Vardanyan refused to testify or answer questions. He had previously reported being denied the right to a proper defense, restricted from contacting international lawyers, and that his Azerbaijani-appointed lawyer was under pressure.

The charges against Vardanyan span 422 volumes, accusing him of over 40 serious crimes, including planning and waging war against Azerbaijan, mercenary activities, and allegedly organizing “Nemesis 2″—a terrorist operation targeting Azerbaijani diplomats abroad.

The original “Operation Nemesis” was a Dashnaktsutyun party initiative aimed at assassinating leaders of the Ottoman Empire involved in the Armenian Genocide, as well as figures of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic who, according to the organizers, were responsible for the massacre of Armenians in Baku in 1918. The operation was named after Nemesis, the Greek goddess of retribution.

Meanwhile, businessman and philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan, who lived in Russia until recently, had no military role in Nagorno-Karabakh and did not participate in combat.

Other former leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh are also facing charges of genocide, terrorism, and forced displacement of civilians. Among them are former presidents Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, and Arayik Harutyunyan; parliamentary speaker Davit Ishkhanyan; Defense Army commander Levon Mnatsakanyan; his deputy Davit Manukyan; and foreign minister Davit Babayan. All cases are being heard behind closed doors in a military court in Baku, with Vardanyan’s case being handled separately.

Lawyer demands trial suspension until hunger strike ends

Ruben Vardanyan’s international lawyer, Jared Genser, issued a statement two days ago, claiming that Vardanyan was forced to continue attending court hearings despite a motion to postpone the trial.

“Ruben’s blood pressure was significantly above normal, he appeared emaciated, and was on the verge of losing consciousness multiple times. Forcing him to participate in this trial while his health and safety are in serious danger constitutes cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment or punishment at the very least,” Genser stated.

He urged the Azerbaijani government to allow a doctor from their international team to examine Vardanyan, demanded immediate medical assistance, and called for the trial to be postponed until the hunger strike ends. Additionally, Genser insisted that independent judicial experts oversee the proceedings to ensure Vardanyan’s rights are not further violated.

Official Yerevan condemns ‘staged trials’ in Baku

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry stated that it continues to draw international attention to the issue of Armenian prisoners of war, hostages, and other detainees held in Azerbaijan. According to the ministry, Baku is conducting “staged judicial processes accompanied by the most serious procedural violations and blatant signs of torture.”

The ministry believes that “Azerbaijani authorities are using this judicial spectacle as a tool of political pressure on Armenia and manipulation of public sentiment, given the sensitivity of the issue for every family and society as a whole.”

The statement also claims that the Armenian government has received reports of prohibited psychotropic substances being used on Armenian prisoners and detainees—an allegation previously voiced by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that Armenian prisoners and detainees are being held unlawfully in Azerbaijan, calling it a “gross violation of international humanitarian law and fundamental human rights.” It listed treaties that Baku has signed but allegedly fails to uphold.

Armenian diplomats also pointed to the “ongoing propaganda of ethnic hatred against Armenians in Azerbaijani media,” arguing that Armenia cannot “remain indifferent or uninvolved.” The government pledged to continue raising the issue of prisoner repatriation in various forums, seeking concrete decisions and progress.

A few days ago, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan addressed the issue at the UN, stating: “Right now, fake trials are being conducted in Azerbaijan against 23 Armenians who have been arbitrarily deprived of their freedom, with no regard for the human rights standards necessary for due process.” In response, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov asserted that “bringing individuals suspected of war crimes to justice is not only Azerbaijan’s right but also its obligation under international law.”

“Preventing possible tragic consequences”

Several dozen Armenian NGOs have sent an open letter to Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), urging immediate intervention in the cases of Armenians detained in Azerbaijan and hunger-striking Ruben Vardanyan. Civil society representatives argue that the detainees are being “illegally prosecuted for political reasons” and that Armenians held in Baku are subjected to unfair treatment and ethnic persecution.

Regarding Vardanyan’s hunger strike, they warn that “his health could deteriorate, leading to irreversible consequences.”

The signatories call on the ICRC to:

Immediately visit Ruben Vardanyan and conduct an independent medical assessment;

Ensure impartial monitoring of his health and guarantee he receives necessary medical care;

Investigate the injuries on his face, for which “the Azerbaijani side bears particular responsibility”;

Establish the reasons for Vardanyan’s hunger strike and take effective measures to end it;

Provide an impartial report on the conditions and treatment of all Armenian prisoners;

Conduct regular visits to all Armenian detainees in Azerbaijani prisons to ensure they are treated fairly.

They stress that another Red Cross visit “must not come too late”:

“The International Committee of the Red Cross has a unique mandate to protect prisoners. Your intervention in this situation is not only justified but necessary. We hope the ICRC will take immediate steps to prevent potential tragic consequences.”

International organisations concerned about Armenian prisoners

“We are particularly alarmed by the inhumane treatment of Ruben Vardanyan. His hunger strike is a desperate plea to the international community to intervene against Azerbaijan’s blatant violations of the law and fundamental human rights,” reads a statement from Transparency International.

The Democracy Development Foundation has also expressed concern over Vardanyan’s deteriorating health.

Both organisations have joined the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) in calling for urgent action to ensure that “Azerbaijan upholds its international obligations and ends politically motivated persecution.“

Expert commentary

International law expert Ara Kazaryan has stated that the torture of defendants in Azerbaijani courts is a serious and systemic problem:

“In Azerbaijan, the lack of checks and balances and the absence of even minimal human rights protections are so extreme that they don’t even try to hide it. They don’t control media reports because their primary goal is to control the defendants.”

Kazaryan believes that Ruben Vardanyan was likely beaten and then forced to stand before the court again, with media capturing and spreading the footage—something Azerbaijani authorities are unconcerned about: