fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

Every fourth young person in Georgia does not work or study

messenger vk-black email copy print

NEETS in Georgia

A new report from the PMC Research Center, which focuses on the employment of young people aged 15-24, notes that one in four young people in Georgia is not working or studying, a phenomenon known as NEETs (“Not in education, employment, or training”). In 2017-2021 the share of unemployed youth increased by 2.1% and reached 26.8% by 2021.

The report also states that the share of youth employed full-time in 2017-2021 was significantly higher than the share of part-time workers.

According to the report, in 2020 among the countries of the Eastern Partnership in terms of those aged 15-24 and not working, Georgia was in second place after Armenia.

The employment rate in the 15-24 age group in 2021 was 32.7% in the EU and 18% in Georgia. The underemployment rate among young people in Georgia is three times lower than the corresponding figure in the European Union (31.9%).

“Accordingly, it can be assumed that, among other factors, the low level of youth employment in Georgia may be due to the labor market not creating enough part-time jobs. Also, in part-time jobs there may be unsatisfactory working conditions and young people don’t take such jobs,” the study notes.

Follow us Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

The report reports that in 2017-2021 the activity of young people in the Georgian labor market decreased. The disadvantaged position of young people in the labor market has been further exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Most read

Latest news

Opinion

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews