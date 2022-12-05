Every fourth young person in Georgia does not work or study

NEETS in Georgia

A new report from the PMC Research Center, which focuses on the employment of young people aged 15-24, notes that one in four young people in Georgia is not working or studying, a phenomenon known as NEETs (“Not in education, employment, or training”). In 2017-2021 the share of unemployed youth increased by 2.1% and reached 26.8% by 2021.

The report also states that the share of youth employed full-time in 2017-2021 was significantly higher than the share of part-time workers.

According to the report, in 2020 among the countries of the Eastern Partnership in terms of those aged 15-24 and not working, Georgia was in second place after Armenia.

The employment rate in the 15-24 age group in 2021 was 32.7% in the EU and 18% in Georgia. The underemployment rate among young people in Georgia is three times lower than the corresponding figure in the European Union (31.9%).

“Accordingly, it can be assumed that, among other factors, the low level of youth employment in Georgia may be due to the labor market not creating enough part-time jobs. Also, in part-time jobs there may be unsatisfactory working conditions and young people don’t take such jobs,” the study notes.

The report reports that in 2017-2021 the activity of young people in the Georgian labor market decreased. The disadvantaged position of young people in the labor market has been further exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.