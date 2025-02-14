European Parliament passes resolution urging EU not to recognize Georgian Dream's legitimacy

European Parliament’s resolution on Georgia

The European Parliament has approved another critical resolution on Georgia, declaring the Georgian Dream government illegitimate, calling for sanctions against its affiliated political elite, and demanding the release of those arrested during recent protests.

The resolution was supported by 400 MEPs, while 63 voted against and 81 abstained.

The text put to a vote was based on resolutions initiated by the Greens/European Free Alliance (Verts/ALE), the European People’s Party (EPP), the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D), Renew Europe, and the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR).

The new resolution expands the list of individuals the European Parliament urges to be sanctioned. Additionally, the document states that “resolving Georgia’s ongoing political and constitutional crisis can only be achieved through new parliamentary elections.”

The resolution also addresses the issue of political prisoners, including Mzia Amaglobeli, the director of Batumelebi and Netgazeti.

The resolution calls on the President of the European Council to invite Georgia’s fifth president, Salome Zourabichvili, to represent the country at the next Council of Europe session and the European Political Community summit.

The European Parliament also states that the measures taken so far by the EU in response to the Georgian government’s clear democratic backsliding and disregard for its commitments do not match the severity of the situation in Georgia.