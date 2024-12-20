fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia - EU
Georgia - EU

EU sanctions could impact Georgian diplomats as European Commission suggests ending visa-free access

messenger vk-black email copy print

Georgian diplomats may face sanctions

The European Commission has called on the EU Council to suspend the visa-free regime for holders of diplomatic and service passports from Georgia.

As explained on the European Commission’s website, if this proposal is approved, diplomats, officials, and their families will only be able to enter EU countries with short-stay visas (90 days within a 180-day period).

Visa facilitation measures, such as reduced processing times, lower visa fees, and fewer document requirements, will no longer apply to Georgian citizens holding diplomatic and service passports.

The initiative will not affect holders of regular Georgian passports. They will retain the right to enter the EU without a visa for short-term trips.

“This proposal is a response to the violent repression by the Georgian authorities against peaceful protesters, politicians and independent media, which started after the authorities announced on 28 November to no longer pursue the opening of negotiations with the EU until 2028.

In addition, recent Georgian legislation including ‘on transparency of foreign influence’ (adopted in May 2024) and on ‘family values and protection of minors’ (adopted in September 2024), undermines fundamental rights that lie at the core of the EU’s values. Compliance with fundamental rights such as the effective implementation of anti-discrimination policies is a crucial requirement to be granted visa liberalisation,” European Commission’s statement reads.

● On December 16, the European Union Council agreed to suspend the visa-free regime for Georgian diplomatic passports. This was announced by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, following a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

● On December 15, Estonia imposed sanctions on 14 more members of the ruling party “Georgian Dream,” including the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze.

Lithuania has also imposed sanctions on 17 more Georgian politicians, including the Prime Minister.

● On December 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree imposing sanctions on the “Georgian Dream” government. Zelensky announced this in a video address. According to Zelensky, the sanctions target the part of the government that is “surrendering Georgia to Putin.”

Most read

1

Opinion: Baku could become venue for Ukraine negotiations

2

Latest news in Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, summary. Live

3

Protests continue in Tbilisi as winemakers, doctors, IT specialists, and others march on the 16th day

4

What's next when Salome Zourabichvili formally stops being Georgia’s president?

5

What could push Baku to sign peace agreement with Armenia? 

6

Ilham Aliyev: "Armenia can't keep up with us in arms race"

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews