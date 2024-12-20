EU sanctions could impact Georgian diplomats as European Commission suggests ending visa-free access

Georgian diplomats may face sanctions

The European Commission has called on the EU Council to suspend the visa-free regime for holders of diplomatic and service passports from Georgia.

As explained on the European Commission’s website, if this proposal is approved, diplomats, officials, and their families will only be able to enter EU countries with short-stay visas (90 days within a 180-day period).

Visa facilitation measures, such as reduced processing times, lower visa fees, and fewer document requirements, will no longer apply to Georgian citizens holding diplomatic and service passports.

The initiative will not affect holders of regular Georgian passports. They will retain the right to enter the EU without a visa for short-term trips.

“This proposal is a response to the violent repression by the Georgian authorities against peaceful protesters, politicians and independent media, which started after the authorities announced on 28 November to no longer pursue the opening of negotiations with the EU until 2028.



In addition, recent Georgian legislation including ‘on transparency of foreign influence’ (adopted in May 2024) and on ‘family values and protection of minors’ (adopted in September 2024), undermines fundamental rights that lie at the core of the EU’s values. Compliance with fundamental rights such as the effective implementation of anti-discrimination policies is a crucial requirement to be granted visa liberalisation,” European Commission’s statement reads.

● On December 16, the European Union Council agreed to suspend the visa-free regime for Georgian diplomatic passports. This was announced by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, following a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

● On December 15, Estonia imposed sanctions on 14 more members of the ruling party “Georgian Dream,” including the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze.

Lithuania has also imposed sanctions on 17 more Georgian politicians, including the Prime Minister.

● On December 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree imposing sanctions on the “Georgian Dream” government. Zelensky announced this in a video address. According to Zelensky, the sanctions target the part of the government that is “surrendering Georgia to Putin.”