EU lawmakers attend Tbilisi rally amid election dispute

A protest titled “We Are Europe” took place outside the Parliament building in Tbilisi, where participants rallied against election fraud. Visiting heads of foreign affairs committees from the parliaments of eight EU countries addressed the crowd.

Representatives of the ruling party did not meet with the EU delegation, holding no discussions with either the government administration or the parliamentary majority. Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, however, met with the EU delegation of committee heads. At a briefing afterward, she stated that Georgia is entering a deep political crisis, and the visit of European diplomats at this time underscores European support. According to Zourabichvili, the purpose of the EU delegation’s visit was to help find a way out of the country’s current crisis. After meeting with the president, Michael Roth, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the German Bundestag, spoke about election irregularities and stressed the need for an independent investigation, adding that “until these elections are clarified, the European Union cannot recognize their legitimacy.” He warned that if an independent investigation into the fraud allegations does not proceed, personal sanctions may be considered against those responsible for manipulation and voter intimidation.

Photo report

Photo: David Pipia/ JAMnews

Jazz singer and artist Nino Katamadze. David Pipia/ JAMnews

David Pipia/ JAMnews

Lithuanian Seimas member Žygimantas Pavilionis addressed protesters on Rustaveli Avenue:

“They want to take away your freedom, your democracy, your country, your place in the EU and NATO. Don’t give up! Fight for your freedom, for democracy, for your country, for your membership in the European Union and NATO…

You need a plan—one to work on and carry out—because freedom isn’t something that can simply be given; it must be earned through constant effort. On this path, we will always stand with you! You are Europe,” said Pavilionis.

David Pipia/ JAMnews

Chair of the German Bundestag’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael Roth, stated::

“We are very pleased to be back in Tbilisi—the true capital of Europe. We are grateful for your hospitality, even though we know that some people in your country, within the government and ruling party, are unhappy with our visit. But we are not enemies; we are friends—friends of a free, democratic Georgia that has truly become the heart of Europe. This is your place; you have earned it.

We are criticized as if we are interfering in your country’s internal affairs. But is it interference to meet with the president, a courageous woman who fights alongside you for a bright and proud future for your country?

Is it interference to meet with you—the citizens of a proud nation, fighting for European values, democracy, and free and fair elections? This is not interference; this is our shared future in a united Europe. That is why we are here today. We want to support you, to help you—I know you are tired, disappointed, but, dear friends, don’t give up! We stand with you.”

David Pipia/ JAMnews

David Pipia/ JAMnews

Michał Kamiński, member of the Polish Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee:

“I have a true Georgian dream—a European Georgia, a country where freedom and love will prevail. This is my Georgian dream, and it is your Georgian dream. You will win!

To those who want to steal your elections, your votes, your freedom—we echo the famous words of a Ukrainian soldier: ‘Russian warship…’

This is our answer to Putin; this is our answer to Russia. We will win, and Georgia will find its place in Europe. No one will dare to steal your votes; no one will dare to take your freedom—Georgia will be free, and Georgia will be in Europe.”

Chair of the Finnish Parliament’s Defence Committee, Jukka Kopra:

“The first time I visited Tbilisi was in 1978, as a child, during the Soviet era. When I arrived with my family, demonstrations were taking place on Rustaveli Avenue. People were protesting against the Soviet language law, and in that year, the people of Georgia succeeded in compelling the Soviet government to overturn it. You, Georgians, have a proud history of standing up for your rights.

You have everything needed to advance democracy. We are here to support you on your path toward democracy and the EU. You are Europe, we are Europe, we are all Europe. So once again—don’t give up. Believe in yourselves, believe in free and fair elections, believe in freedom. Freedom will prevail, and democracy will take root in Georgia.”

David Pipia/JAMnews

David Pipia/JAMnews

Chair of the Swedish Committee on European Union Affairs, Erik Ottosson:

“Russian aggression has many faces; it’s not only tanks or steel. It has a face that slips in through the back door, often hard to recognize until it’s too late. But for Georgia, it’s not too late. Fight for democracy—it’s never too late for that. When you fight for democracy, you renew it. Democracy is strong when people stand with it, when the opposition stands with it.

Never give up, never back down. Stand firm, no matter what. Together, we will reach our goal. Thank you, Georgia; thank you, Europe!”

Swedish environmentalist Greta Thunberg also attended the rally. David Pipia/JAMnews”

