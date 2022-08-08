fbpx
Georgia

EU Delegation: "We condemn Russia's recognition of Abkhazia and South Ossetia"

European Union on the anniversary of the August war

The EU Delegation to Georgia has issued a special statement saying that the EU continues to condemn Russia’s recognition of the independence of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia, the presence of Russian armed forces in these regions, and Russia’s violation of its obligations under the treaty of August 12, 2008.

The statement, which comes on the 14th anniversary of the August war, notes that the EU strongly supports the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia, and that the rights of those caught in the conflict in Georgia are still being violated.

The statement emphasizes that all human rights violations during the August war must be properly investigated so that those responsible are held accountable.

The European Union also condemns Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

“The rights of the populace caught up in the conflict continue to be violated, including through so-called ‘borderization’, the closure of checkpoints and illegal detentions. Restrictions on freedom of movement must end. We continue to call for accountability, including through credible investigations into all past human rights violations, to bring perpetrators to justice, bring justice to victims, and ensure that the Russian Federation properly observes the historic judgment of the European Court of Human Rights of 21 January 2021,” the statement declares.

Regular shelling from both sides has been going on since summer of 2008. Residents of Georgian and Ossetian villages complain that shooting occurs daily. The sides accuse each other of opening fire and report casualties and wounded.

On August 7, 2008, the protracted Russian-Georgian conflict escalated into open Russian military aggression resulting in hundreds of casualties, ethnic cleansing, and the Russian occupation of two regions of Georgia.

● In the 2008 war, 412 Georgian soldiers and civilians were killed. Of Ossetians, 365 lost their lives. Sixty-seven Russian soldiers were also killed.

● 20,000 ethnic Georgians became internally displaced people.

● Georgia has lost control over 125 villages in South Ossetia.

● Russia has recognized South Ossetia and Abkhazia as independent states.

