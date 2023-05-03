fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

"A free press means a strong democracy. And everyone should defend it" - EU Delegation to Georgia

messenger vk-black email copy print


EU delegation to Georgia on media freedom

An delegation of the European Union to Georgia responded to International Press Freedom Day by stating that it is everyone’s responsibility to protect freedom of media in countries with strong democracies.

“Freedom of the press and access to information are critical to citizens. The media checks and spreads the facts, creates a space for debate and for those who need their voices to be heard.

Protecting media freedom is everyone’s concern, because a free and pluralistic press means a strong democracy. Access to information is a necessary condition for a full-fledged democracy. Freedom of the press means that the media expose injustice, hold government accountable, and fight corruption. Legal threats and abusive cases against the media threaten human rights and democracy,” the statement said.

The Media Advocacy Coalition is also issuing a statement to mark International Press Freedom Day. It says that in recent years the media situation in Georgia has deteriorated significantly. In 2023, for the first time in Georgia media manager Nika Gvaramia, one of the founders of the opposition channel Mtavari Arkhi, was on the list of journalists arrested for their professional activities.

“On May 3rd, the free world celebrates International Press Freedom Day. On this day the coalition congratulates all journalists and people working in the media, who often risk their lives and health in their professional activities.

In recent years, the situation of the media in Georgia has deteriorated significantly. Physical attacks on journalists, illegal surveillance, restriction of access to public information, politically motivated investigations and lawsuits are just some of the problems that critical media face.

The Media Advocacy Coalition calls on the government to fulfill its obligations to provide a safe working environment for journalists and protect freedom of speech and expression in the country,” the statement reads.

Представительство ЕС в Грузии о защите свободы медиа

Most read

1

The main topics of the day in Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, 24-28 April, 2023

2

Georgian model Renata Begiashvili accuses husband of beating her; he is under arrest

3

"The fatal mistake of Russian peacekeeper command in Karabakh." Comment from Baku

4

The main topics of the day: what is happening in Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia

5

Why Georgia did not participate in the adoption of the PACE resolution on Russia

6

British MP: Georgian Dream is a pro-Putin and pro-Russian party

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews