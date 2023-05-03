"A free press means a strong democracy. And everyone should defend it" - EU Delegation to Georgia



EU delegation to Georgia on media freedom

An delegation of the European Union to Georgia responded to International Press Freedom Day by stating that it is everyone’s responsibility to protect freedom of media in countries with strong democracies.

“Freedom of the press and access to information are critical to citizens. The media checks and spreads the facts, creates a space for debate and for those who need their voices to be heard.

Protecting media freedom is everyone’s concern, because a free and pluralistic press means a strong democracy. Access to information is a necessary condition for a full-fledged democracy. Freedom of the press means that the media expose injustice, hold government accountable, and fight corruption. Legal threats and abusive cases against the media threaten human rights and democracy,” the statement said.

🧵1/4



Today, we mark #worldpressfreedomday for the 30th time, with @‌UNESCO’s theme for #WPFD2023 “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights.”#Freespeech #journosafe #journalismnotacrime



More⬇️ pic.twitter.com/e0CA0QPTDl — EU Delegation Georgia 🇪🇺 (@EUinGeorgia) May 3, 2023

The Media Advocacy Coalition is also issuing a statement to mark International Press Freedom Day. It says that in recent years the media situation in Georgia has deteriorated significantly. In 2023, for the first time in Georgia media manager Nika Gvaramia, one of the founders of the opposition channel Mtavari Arkhi, was on the list of journalists arrested for their professional activities.

“On May 3rd, the free world celebrates International Press Freedom Day. On this day the coalition congratulates all journalists and people working in the media, who often risk their lives and health in their professional activities.

In recent years, the situation of the media in Georgia has deteriorated significantly. Physical attacks on journalists, illegal surveillance, restriction of access to public information, politically motivated investigations and lawsuits are just some of the problems that critical media face.

The Media Advocacy Coalition calls on the government to fulfill its obligations to provide a safe working environment for journalists and protect freedom of speech and expression in the country,” the statement reads.

Представительство ЕС в Грузии о защите свободы медиа