EU Ambassador: According to information I have, Georgian media are under pressure

Georgian media under pressure

EU Ambassador to Georgia Pavel Gerchinsky said on the air of a regional radio station that, according to his information, the media in Georgia “are under pressure.”

According to Gerchinsky, free media is the basis of democracy, and freedom of the press is one of the fundamental values that ensure the strength of the European Union, especially now, during the Russian-Ukrainian war.

“This war is not only in Ukraine. The unprovoked, brutal and growing aggression of Russia also raises other concerns, since these processes are based on disinformation, propaganda and information manipulation, are designed at a professional level and are distributed in society in unlimited quantities,” Gerchinsky maintained.

“I admit that everywhere I have to speak in public [in Georgia], I see a lot of cameras and microphones; this makes me think that there is an active media environment in Georgia, but I also have information from my colleagues that the media in Georgia are under pressure. It is a constant struggle, especially for smaller media organizations, to be able to continue to exist in the media market.”

