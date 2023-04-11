fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia - EU

EU Ambassador: According to information I have, Georgian media are under pressure

messenger vk-black email copy print

Georgian media under pressure

EU Ambassador to Georgia Pavel Gerchinsky said on the air of a regional radio station that, according to his information, the media in Georgia “are under pressure.”

According to Gerchinsky, free media is the basis of democracy, and freedom of the press is one of the fundamental values that ensure the strength of the European Union, especially now, during the Russian-Ukrainian war.

“This war is not only in Ukraine. The unprovoked, brutal and growing aggression of Russia also raises other concerns, since these processes are based on disinformation, propaganda and information manipulation, are designed at a professional level and are distributed in society in unlimited quantities,” Gerchinsky maintained.

“I admit that everywhere I have to speak in public [in Georgia], I see a lot of cameras and microphones; this makes me think that there is an active media environment in Georgia, but I also have information from my colleagues that the media in Georgia are under pressure. It is a constant struggle, especially for smaller media organizations, to be able to continue to exist in the media market.”

Georgian media under pressure

Follow us Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

Most read

Latest news

Opinion

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews