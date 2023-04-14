fbpx
Due to anti-Russian sanctions, Abkhazia partially lifts embargo on goods from Georgia

Abkhazia has lifted the embargo on goods from Georgia, but so far only partially and only for individuals.

President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhaniya has approved a list of goods that can be legally imported from Georgia. The list consists of fourteen items. There is no official announcement about this yet, but a scan of the decree signed by the President on March 31 appeared on the Internet.

An embargo on goods from Georgia was introduced in Abkhazia in 2007.

The list of “permitted goods” includes: seedlings; seeds and various planting material; domestic birds; pet food; agricultural machinery; equipment for the production of agricultural products; cars; spare parts and motor oils.

According to the first deputy chairman of the State Customs Committee of Abkhazia, Alias Labahua, only individuals can transport goods included in the list. That is, this does not apply to any consignments of goods with accompanying documentation from businesses.

“This applies only to private traders who can, at most, transfer goods in the trunk of a car, nothing more. That is, the decision does not apply to legal entities. For the clearance of goods imported from Georgia, we have terminals installed where they will pay customs duties and proceed further to their destination,” he said.

Although the Georgian-Abkhazian war ended thirty years ago, any Abkhazian government still approaches the topic of legalizing trade with Georgia very carefully. At the same time, border trade throughout this period did not stop for a day, and smuggled goods flooded the Abkhazian market, further shading the local economy.

Nevertheless, any attempts to change anything in this situation run into active resistance from a part of society, which views it as trading with the enemy.

Neither President Alexander Ankvab, nor Raul Khadzhimba who replaced him, wanted to make a big deal out of legalizing the already existing trade.

Perhaps everything would have remained as it is under the current president Aslan Bzhaniya, but the war between Russia and Ukraine changed thinks, including the trade routes established over the years. Now, due to the sanctions imposed on Russia, many goods enter Abkhazia through Georgia. So Bzhania had to make adjustments to the existing order of things.

