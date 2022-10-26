

Georgian goods in Abkhazia

Abkhazians are outraged that goods of Georgian provenance are freely sold in shops. On some of them there is even a map of Georgia where Abkhazia is included in its territory.

This caused a furore on social networks, especially a jar of “khashi” canned food being sold in a grocery store in Pitsunda.

As it turned out, the jar was imported not from Georgia but from Russia, made at the Novoaleksandrovsky Meat Processing Plant in Stavropol. Russia recognized the independence of Abkhazia after the August 2008 war, but the label on the jar gives different information.

The veterans group of the Georgian-Abkhazian war “Aruaa” issued a special statement and suggested that the authorities “pay attention to the facts of the sale of Georgian wines in Abkhazia and other products labeled in Georgia.”

It is also said that in Abkhazian shops an atlas for grade 7 is being sold in which the Georgian flag is depicted on the cover. “We hope that the Ministry of Education will issue an order to remove these atlases from schools and shops, and the Prosecutor General’s Office will conduct its own investigation into these facts and bring the results to the public,” Aruaa said.

The General Prosecutor’s Office of Abkhazia reacted almost instantly to the sale of canned goods, Georgian wines and the atlas. The day after after the photo of the jar appeared on social networks, Prosecutor General Adgur Agrba instructed that the legality of products labeled with Abkhazia depicted as part of Georgia be reviewed.

