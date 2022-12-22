"Russian peacekeepers must stop certain violations" - Pashinyan

Eleventh day of blockade in Lachin corridor

For eleven days Nagorno-Karabakh is under blockade. A group of Azerbaijanis who declare themselves environmental activists continue to block the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting NK to Armenia. And now, from Yerevan, harsh rebuke of Russia for failing to fulfill its duties in protecting its ally.

“The obligation to oversee the Lachin corridor, set down in the tripartite statement, is not being fulfilled by the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation. Of course, what is happening is the result of Azerbaijan’s illegal actions, but this does not change the situation, because the main point [of deployment] of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is to prevent such violations, namely to keep the Lachin corridor [under their] control,” Prime Minister said Nikol Pashinyan.

A day ago the ECHR granted Armenia’s request to apply interim measures against Azerbaijan, obliging Baku to ensure free and safe movement along the Lachin corridor. According to international law expert Ara Ghazaryan, should Azerbaijan fail to comply, Armenia will apply to a political body — the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.

“Decision without Loss of Dignity”

According to the State Minister of the unrecognized NKR Ruben Vardanyan, here are still problems with food and fuel. During a live video on Facebook, he assured his listeners that everything is being done to find a solution, but “one that will allow you not to lose your dignity.”

Vardanyan believes that decisionswhich will leave “no opportunity to remain in Artsakh, live peacefully and not depend on Azerbaijan” should not be made.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the unrecognized republic issued a statement saying that the stabilization of the situation in the region and the creation of preconditions for the establishment of a lasting peace are possible only through “appropriate sanctions on Azerbaijan.”

The only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia has been closed since December 12. 120 thousand people, of whom 30,000 are children, are under blockade and on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe. Every day 400 tons of food and medicine were brought in from Armenia, which became impossible after the blockade. Food, medicine and fuel are running out. More than twenty patients with serious problems need immediate transportation to Armenia for qualified medical care. One of them managed to be transported to Yerevan through the mediation of the Red Cross, whule one seriously ill patient died.

“Send a fact-finding mission to Nagorno-Karabakh”

The Prime Minister of Armenia announced that due to the crisis in the Lachin corridor, the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh is becoming increasingly tense, and there is a shortage of essential goods, including food.

The current situation is the result of “illegal actions” by Azerbaijan, but “Russia is also not fulfilling its obligations.”

He reiterated that, in accordance with paragraph 6 of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020:

“The Lachin corridor remains under the control of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation,

The Republic of Azerbaijan guarantees the safety of movement of citizens, vehicles and goods along the Lachin corridor in both directions.”

“We must actively work to ensure that a fact-finding mission from the UN or the OSCE or the OSCE Minsk Group is sent to Nagorno-Karabakh and the Lachin corridor,” Pashinyan said.

Pashinyan also said that Armenia sent Azerbaijan its proposals for a peace treaty and is ready to sign a document with the proposed content. He hopes that “Azerbaijan’s reaction will be positive.”

Zakharova: “Such an attitude towards our peacekeepers is unacceptable”

Maria Zakharova, special representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, responded to criticism of the Russian peacekeeping contingent by the Armenian prime minister:

“I can say the opposite: Russian peacekeepers are fulfilling their mission. Actions are being taken, work is being done. I would like to remind those who do not know or rely on political statements that before that there were many exacerbations, there were problems, the parties blamed each other, and it was the Russian peacekeepers who did everything to stabilize the situation, and they succeeded. So, such an attitude towards our peacekeepers is unacceptable.”

Then press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that Russian peacekeepers are doing everything possible to ensure order and peace in the areas where they operate:

“They act in accordance with the spirit and letter of the documents signed between the parties. Of course, we will continue discussing this topic with our Armenian partners and allies.”

Decision of the ECtHR: “Ensure free movement along the Lachin corridor”

On the evening of December 21, it became known that the European Court of Human Rights granted Armenia’s request to apply interim measures against Azerbaijan and unblock the Lachin corridor.

“The court decided […] to oblige Azerbaijan to take all necessary and sufficient measures to ensure the safe movement of seriously ill people in need of medical care through the Lachin corridor, as well as the safe movement of persons left homeless on the road or without means of subsistence.”

The decision also states that “the issue of Azerbaijan’s control over the Lachin corridor is debatable.”

It is immediately stipulated that the decision was made taking into account the obligations assumed by Azerbaijan under paragraph 6 of the tripartite statement dated November 9, 2020, in particular “to guarantee the safety of movement along the Lachin corridor of citizens, vehicles and goods in both directions.” In addition, the court reminds the Azerbaijani authorities “of the obligations assumed by the European Convention.”

Comment

According to international law expert Ara Ghazaryan, the decision of the ECtHR means that Azerbaijan must restore free movement along the Lachin corridor. He believes that in its decision the court makes it clear that it knows the road is controlled by Russia.

“But the ECHR court is also aware of the blocking of the road by private individuals with the support of the Azerbaijani government, for which Azerbaijan is responsible. The essence of the decision is that Azerbaijan must ensure the unblocking of this road,” Ghazaryan said.

At the same time, Ghazaryan says that Azerbaijan “is the record holder for non-compliance with the decisions of Strasbourg.”

According to him, the decision of the European Court of Human Rights is binding, so Baku will open a corridor in the coming days. If the process drags on, Armenia should turn to other means.

“Armenia will appeal to the Committee of Ministers, which is a political body. A dialogue with Azerbaijan will begin, followed by political sanctions of the Council of Europe,” explained Ghazaryan.

