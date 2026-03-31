Electricity tariffs in Georgia rise by more than 33%

Electricity tariff in Georgia

Electricity tariffs are rising in Georgia, with household consumers set to pay an additional 5 tetri (about $0.02) per kWh, while prices for the commercial sector will increase by an average of 4–6 tetri ($0.015–$0.022).

The new rates will apply to electricity consumed from 1 April 2026 and will affect both Tbilisi and other regions across the country.

According to the Georgian National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory Commission (GNERC), the increase is driven mainly by the country’s reliance on imported electricity and higher procurement costs.

Why have electricity tariffs increased?

According to Georgia’s National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory Commission (GNERC), the rise in tariffs is driven not only by the country’s reliance on imported electricity but also by higher procurement costs. The Commission also notes that the scale of planned investments under the new tariff period has been factored into the price increase.

These investments—totalling about 2 billion lari (approximately $746 million)—are aimed at gradually rehabilitating the electricity distribution system and reducing outages. GNERC says this will lead to more reliable power supply and fewer interruptions for consumers.

Large-scale investments to improve the grid

GNERC says that Energo-Pro Georgia plans to invest an average of 200 million lari (around $74.6 million) annually between 2026 and 2030, amounting to roughly 1 billion lari ($373 million). In addition, the company will invest a further 129 million lari ($48.1 million) over three years through external financing, which will not affect consumer tariffs.

Over the same period, investments planned by Telasi exceed 400 million lari (about $149.2 million). In total, more than 1.5 billion lari (approximately $559.7 million) will be spent in the coming years on rehabilitating the electricity network and improving service quality—an unprecedented level of investment, according to GNERC.

The Commission says these projects will help reduce technical problems, support the integration of renewable energy sources, and expand opportunities for new energy projects in the business sector.

Tariff increase in context

GNERC notes that electricity tariffs were reduced by 3 tetri (about $0.011) in 2024–2025. Compared to 2023 levels, the new tariff represents a net increase of just 2 tetri (around $0.007).

The earlier reduction was linked to a higher share of cheaper electricity following the rehabilitation of the Enguri hydropower plant, favourable hydrological conditions, and partial substitution of imports with relatively inexpensive electricity generated by thermal power plants.

According to GNERC, the current increase has been set at a minimal and balanced level to avoid a double-digit rise in tariffs for the commercial sector.

New tariffs from 1 April

The new electricity tariffs vary depending on consumption levels and voltage categories.

For Telmico customers in Tbilisi, household tariffs start at 20.041 tetri (about $0.075) and rise to 28.537 tetri (around $0.106) as consumption increases. For the commercial sector, tariffs range from 27.762 tetri (approximately $0.104) to 35.261 tetri (about $0.132).

For EP Georgia Supply, which operates in the regions, household tariffs begin at 19.731 tetri (around $0.074) and increase to 28.227 tetri (approximately $0.105). Commercial tariffs range from 30.322 tetri (about $0.113) to 35.713 tetri (around $0.133).

According to GNERC, despite the increase, electricity prices in Georgia remain among the lowest compared with neighbouring countries as well as European markets.

Electricity tariff in Georgia

