Energy crisis in Abkhazia

The severe political crisis in Sukhumi, which led to the resignation of de facto President Aslan Bzhania, has been compounded by unresolved issues in the energy sector. In Abkhazia, gripped by a heavy energy crisis, there have even been suggestions that Sukhumi should seek help from Georgia. In this context, our publication posed a single question to Georgian researchers working on conflict issues: Should Tbilisi do anything to help Abkhazia?

Situation Overview

Winter is traditionally harsh for the occupied region, as water levels in the Enguri Hydropower Plant (HPP) decrease, leading to lower electricity production. The Enguri HPP is the only energy source for Abkhazia, and in the absence of gas infrastructure, the pressure on the sector intensifies in winter.

Increased consumption and reduced supply create deficits, which Sukhumi has typically addressed with electricity imported from Russia. Previously, Abkhazia bought this electricity at Russia’s domestic rates. However, following deteriorated Russian-Abkhazian relations, Moscow has demanded payments at commercial rates, further exacerbating the situation.

As a result, the energy crisis in Abkhazia has deepened, with no financial resources available to purchase additional electricity from Russia. This crisis is further complicated by unresolved cryptocurrency mining issues, extremely low electricity tariffs that de facto authorities fail to collect, outdated infrastructure that frequently breaks down, and insufficient financial and human resources to address these challenges.

In recent weeks, electricity in Abkhazia has been supplied on a schedule, with power available for less than three hours during the day and uninterrupted supply only from 9:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. Acting de facto President Badra Gunba appealed to Russia for “humanitarian assistance,” resulting in a temporary improvement starting December 23, with electricity outages reduced to four hours daily. However, the duration of this Russian “humanitarian assistance,” seemingly limited to the holiday season, remains unclear.

Possible Steps by Tbilisi

Georgia’s response to this situation is of particular interest. Despite facing its own severe political crisis, Tbilisi has remained silent on the energy crisis in Abkhazia. What steps might Georgia take?

Tamta Mikheladze, Researcher

“The crisis between Abkhazia and Russia is evident. Amid its own economic crisis, worsened by the war in Ukraine, Russia seeks to exploit peripheral markets and resources. Thus, it demands further concessions from Abkhazia.

Abkhazians made a grave mistake by abandoning so-called multi-vector foreign policy and becoming entirely dependent on Russia. They know well that Russia has always had imperial interests in this region, and their historical memory of Russian oppression is very strong.

In this context, I believe Abkhazia’s solution lies in creating new vectors of relationships with Tbilisi and the European Union. Tbilisi should be politically and economically prepared to offer Abkhazia alternatives.

But Tbilisi cannot do this, and probably will not. First, it faces a severe political crisis. Second, it is on the verge of an economic crisis. Third, it has distanced itself from the EU.

The Georgian Dream government has placed itself in a position where it cannot act effectively or credibly in significant historical moments of conflict management. This underscores how shallow and empty their pre-election promises were.”

Marina Elbakidze, Conflict Studies specialist

“I believe Georgia should help Abkhazia overcome the energy crisis. This position is supported by several arguments.

First, basic human morality dictates that you should help someone, a neighbor or a friend, in need when you can. Second, from a political standpoint, Georgia officially considers Abkhazia part of its territory, and therefore, Abkhazians are its citizens.

Georgia should work to resolve Abkhazia’s energy crisis. It has done so in the past, and it would be right to do so again. Additionally, such assistance would promote trust-building between the parties and, consequently, help transform the conflict.”

Paata Zakareishvili, Conflict Studies specialist

“It’s hard to say what Georgia can do now. The Georgian government should have prepared for this earlier. Russia has been gradually tightening its grip on Abkhazia over the past two to three years, especially since the signing of the so-called ‘harmonization document’ in 2020. It was clear then that Russia had a particular interest in energy.

Georgia could have offered Sukhumi electricity at highly favorable rates on the condition that they address the mining issue. Without such conditions, when electricity is so egregiously misused and not supplied to residents, providing it would have been impossible. Certain agreements and conditions were necessary.

What can be done now, I don’t know. It’s difficult. However, I don’t expect anything good from the Georgian Dream government. As with last year, when Kristina Ozgan visited our side during the New Year period to negotiate temporary holiday supplies, this might happen again.

If they want electricity supply to extend beyond the holiday period, a more serious, albeit informal, gentleman’s agreement is needed. Monitoring would also be necessary to ensure Abkhazia addresses its problems and is better prepared for next winter.”

Vano Abramashvili, Researcher

“In my opinion, Georgia should assist Abkhazia in the energy sector more comprehensively but with specific conditions. For instance, the grid, which reportedly has losses of up to 30%, should be repaired, with co-financing from the Georgian side.

Georgia could also carry out repairs exclusively through Georgian companies, fostering more human connections (e.g., by stationing workers there during the repair period).

Furthermore, repairs should include internet-based administration and monitoring by the Georgian side. Since Abkhazian energy relies entirely on electricity, Georgia should promote alternative energy solutions, such as sustainable forest management and biomass. Large-scale renewable electricity projects are challenging due to financial constraints and security risks (they require smart systems with dual-use potential).

This is a long-term process. In the immediate future, as during the pandemic, Georgia should address the problem urgently because it is a matter of survival. The assistance should come with conditions, such as controlling mining. Without such measures, it makes no sense.”

Zurab Bendianishvili, Conflict Studies specialist

“That Abkhazia, blockaded by Russia, is seeking Georgia’s help should leave no room for debate about what Georgia should do as a country committed to restoring trust and pursuing a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

This could also improve the situation for ethnic Georgians in Gali and open opportunities for economic cooperation. Additionally, it could partially reduce Russian influence in Abkhazia.

Considering the Georgian Dream government’s frequent boasts about its budgetary capabilities, providing such assistance is entirely feasible.”