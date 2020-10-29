Georgia: newest election surveys published just two days ahead of vote

Two days before the parliamentary elections in Georgia, the results of new surveys reflecting the population’s political favorites have been published by the pro-government Imedi and opposition-minded Mtavari Arkhi.

In both surveys the ruling Georgian Dream party is ahead, but in the Mtavari Arkhi-commissioned poll, it scores much less of the total vote.

The question posed to respondents in the survey was: what party would you vote for if parliamentary elections were scheduled for next week?

The results are summarised below.

A poll of the opposition Mtavari Arkhi channel, prepared by IPSOS.

Answers by parties were distributed as follows, using the allocation method:

Georgian Dream – 40%

UNM and United Opposition – 33%

Strategy Agmashenebeli – 7%

European Georgia – 7%

Lelo – 4%

Labor Party – 2%

Girchi – 2%

Alliance of Patriots – 2%

United Georgia – 1%

Citizens – 1%

Other – 1%

Allocation is a way of counting votes in which the respondent does not openly name a favorite candidate, but analysts guess who a respondent will vote for.

IPSOS conducted the survey between 17 to 27 October. A total of 2000 respondents were interviewed throughout Georgia. The margin of error is +/- 2.2%.

——————————————–

On October 28, a poll of the state TV channel Imedi was also published, prepared by Public Opinion Strategies.

When asked ‘who you would vote for if the parliamentary elections were held today’, the votes were distributed as follows:

● Georgian Dream – 56%

● UNM and United Opposition – 19.9%

● Alliance of Patriots – 4.6%

● New Georgia – 4.5%

● European Georgia – 4.3%

● Lelo – 3.9%

● Girchi – 3.0%

● Labor Party – 2.2%

● Democratic movement United Georgia – 1.6%

As reported by Imedi, Public Opinion Strategies conducted the survey using the direct interview method from October 9 to 20 and interviewed 1,518 respondents.