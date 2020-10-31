ENGLISH arrow icon
2020 elections in Georgia
2020 elections in Georgia

Election Day, lines and coronavirus –Georgia’s parliamentary elections in photos

The October 31 parliamentary elections in Georgia are over after a fair degree of tension throughout the day.

Queues were observed at polling stations throughout the day. 

By 20:00, the turnout of citizens had reached 56.11%, more than 4.48% higher than in 2016 (51.63%), and less than in 2012 (60.8%).

On October 31, 2020, Georgians elected the tenth convocation of parliament. Georgia is a parliamentary country, so whoever wins the election will govern the country for the next four years.

This was the first election to be held amid a pandemic.

JAMnews offers photos depicting Election Day.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is რიგი-საარჩევნო-უბანთან-თბილისი-copy-1024x576.jpg
 At a number of polling stations in Tbilisi;  Photo: David Pipia / JAMnews
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is D1707041-1-1024x576.png
 Photo: David Pipia / JAMnews
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is D1707007-1-1024x576.png
 At a number of polling stations in Tbilisi;  Photo: David Pipia / JAMnews
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is D1707043-1-1024x576.png
 Photo: David Pipia / JAMnews
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is D1707062-1-1024x576.png
 Photo: David Pipia / JAMnews
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is D1707055-1-1024x631.png
 Photo: David Pipia / JAMnews
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is D1707072-1-1024x576.png
 Photo: David Pipia / JAMnews
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is D1707080-1-1024x576.png
 Photo: David Pipia / JAMnews
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is გაერთიანებული-ოპოზიცია-პარლამენტ-1024x576.png
The united opposition prepares to gather supporters. Photo: David Pipia / JAMnews
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is D1707141-1024x576.png
Voters at a Georgian-Ukrainian opposition rally in front of the parliament building. Photo: David Pipia / JAMnews

