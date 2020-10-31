Election Day, lines and coronavirus –Georgia’s parliamentary elections in photos

The October 31 parliamentary elections in Georgia are over after a fair degree of tension throughout the day.

Queues were observed at polling stations throughout the day.

By 20:00, the turnout of citizens had reached 56.11%, more than 4.48% higher than in 2016 (51.63%), and less than in 2012 (60.8%).

On October 31, 2020, Georgians elected the tenth convocation of parliament. Georgia is a parliamentary country, so whoever wins the election will govern the country for the next four years.

This was the first election to be held amid a pandemic.

JAMnews offers photos depicting Election Day.

At a number of polling stations in Tbilisi; Photo: David Pipia / JAMnews

Photo: David Pipia / JAMnews

At a number of polling stations in Tbilisi; Photo: David Pipia / JAMnews

Photo: David Pipia / JAMnews

Photo: David Pipia / JAMnews

Photo: David Pipia / JAMnews

Photo: David Pipia / JAMnews

Photo: David Pipia / JAMnews

The united opposition prepares to gather supporters. Photo: David Pipia / JAMnews