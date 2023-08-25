EFJ demands an independent investigation into the crisis in the Azerbaijani editorial office of Radio Liberty

Crisis in “Azadlıq Radiosu”

The European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) appealed to the management of Radio Liberty about the crisis in the Azerbaijani editorial office of the radio. The organization demanded an independent investigation of the facts disclosed by former journalists of the radio.

Several former employees wrote in social networks about unprofessional behavior of the management of the Azerbaijani editorial office of Radio Liberty, that they were illegally kicked out of work or were forced to voluntarily leave work because of harassment and bullying by the management. The same journalists then made a general appeal to representatives of civil society, as well as international organizations, because “their complaints were not investigated inside the editorial office”.

EFJ Appeal

In its statement, the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) expressed surprise that the radio management did not respond to the letter of complaint of the Azerbaijani office staff.

It is reported that the former employees wrote to the radio management about their unfair dismissal, the situation at the radio, bullying, harassment of employees and the hiring of people close to the Azerbaijani government. The organization hopes that the United States Global Media Agency (USAGM) will take the necessary steps to conduct an independent investigation into the allegations made by former Radio Liberty employees.

The European Federation of Journalists (EFJ), headquartered in Brussels, is one of the most important organizations representing journalists in Europe.

What’s wrong?

Former employees of the Azerbaijani editorial office of Radio Liberty – Azadlıq Radiosu have been reporting for some time that they were unfairly dismissed and subjected to pressure, threats and bullying while at work. Some employees noted that they left their jobs due to pressure.

According to one of the complainants, Islam Shykhali, the complaints arose because the head of the Azerbaijani section of the radio, Ilkin Mammadov, and the editor-in-chief, Zeynal Mammadli, constantly bullied the staff and spoke to them in deceptive and manipulative ways and made them feel discouraged.

The journalist says that when they expressed some of their demands in the work process, inadequate reactions followed:

“After the closure of Radio Liberty’s Baku office, we could not communicate with the Prague office until 2016. We had to talk individually with Ilkin Mammadov, but it was impossible to have a general discussion about the causes of the problems. When I demanded a general meeting, I was not treated very warmly.

After a long time they finally appointed a meeting, and at the meeting they started talking to us in a bad tone and tried to intimidate us. At all subsequent meetings and personal negotiations with the management, they behaved aggressively and threateningly when they heard our demands for their own rights.

When we needed equipment, some were given, some were not. It was unclear what caused the double standard. When I asked about it, I was told that the radio station is not interested in keeping the Baku office, you will be fired. So leave these conversations and try to work well”.

“You and I are in the same bed.”

Shykhali says that Ilkin Mammadov used insulting words while working, and later, when new employees arrived, his vocabulary reached a shameful level:

“At one of the meetings speaking about the labor contracts signed with them, he said to the new female employees: “We are in bed with you.” He behaved the same way with the employees of the Prague office.

The journalist says the radio management hardly investigated the complaints.

He says Ilkin Mammadov continued this behavior even in front of the people who came to supposedly investigate the complaints:

“At that time, two inspectors came to the Prague office to monitor the activities of the office management. At one of the meetings, the employees expressed their complaints about Ilkin Mammadov, after which he spoke about the complainants in a way that made them cry. The complainants told the two inspectors that they wanted to talk to them privately to tell them about their complaints, to which they replied that you can’t talk to us, but you can write an e-mail. Can you imagine, an inspection comes and the complaints of the people who complain are not listened to”.

“Azadlıq radiosu is committed to the principles of journalistic ethics”

“Azadlıq Radiosu issued two statements on the matter. The first statement noted that the accusations of the former employees were groundless. The second statement, issued on August 19, said that Radio Liberty is committed to the mission of the radio and to the principles of journalistic ethics in presenting news without censorship in Azerbaijan.

“The Radio Ombudsman has conducted a comprehensive review of claims against the Azerbaijani service and found that the service is accurate, independent and responsible. “Free Europe/Radio Liberty does not comment on specific individuals.

“Radio Liberty has published investigations into the financial activities of the president’s family and his inner circle, the property of members of the ruling family abroad, and about $3 billion in funds allegedly smuggled out of the country. Under conditions when the government controls the media in Azerbaijan, the radio continues its uncensored, impartial and balanced journalistic activities and maintains its image as a leading independent news source,” the radio said in a statement.

“What kind of investigation if we haven’t been asked anything?”

Islam Shykhali considers these two radio statements absurd:

“The second statement says that there was an investigation, but an investigation is out of the question. If there was an investigation, they would have asked both those who work in the Prague office and those who work in Baku, how Ilkin Mammadov treats you? How did they conduct an investigation if they didn’t talk to any of the complainants?! After our complaints several more employees of the radio station demanded to clarify these issues at the meeting. However, these people were also blacklisted. I have worked at Radio Liberty for 10 years, but until now I did not know that the radio station had an ombudsman”.