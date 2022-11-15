fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

Economic growth in Georgia is unstable - European Business Association

messenger vk-black email copy print


Economic growth in Georgia is unstable

The current economic growth in Georgia is unstable, and there are still many problems in the country’s economy as a whole that prevent businesses from working, John Brakeveldt, CEO of the European Business Association of Georgia, said.

“Indeed, due to various factors, double-digit growth rates are recorded in the country, but in general, many challenges remain for the Georgian economy. For example, fluctuations in the lari exchange rate, lack of staff and bureaucracy,” according to Brakeveldt.

Follow us Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

When the economy is growing very fast — 20% this month and five% next month — that’s something to think about, he said. This means that the economy is underdeveloped. The country must function in such a way as to “have a big economy”, and this must be done by supporting small and medium-sized businesses:

“We want stability, a stable economy, this is important. Georgia does not yet have a European economy. For example, there are many problems in the process of doing business. The fluctuations in exchange rates, the lack of appropriately qualified personnel, the general bureaucracy, and the situation in the judicial system still have a great impact on business. These issues need to be addressed and the government needs to work on it.”

This year in January-September, the Georgian economy grew by 10.2%. In addition, according to the National Bank, economic growth this year will be 10%. A significant contribution to this will be made by an increase in tourism income due to the mass migration of Russians to Georgia in connection with Russia’s military actions in Ukraine.

It should be noted that, according to one of the senior representatives of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Liaziza Sabirova, the influx of migrants has had a positive impact on the Georgian economy, although this is a one-time effect.

Despite the rapid dynamics of economic growth, food prices in Georgia are growing catastrophically. Manufacturers attribute the increase in prices to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, complex logistics from Russia, and an increase in prices for products and raw materials on the world market.

It should also be noted that, according to the research organization PMCG, the total number of people who emigrated from Georgia increased by 7% from 2010 to 2020 and amounted to 861,000 people, which is 23% of the country’s population.

Most read

Latest news

Opinion

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews