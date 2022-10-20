Georgia's largest trading partners China, Turkey and Russia - Geostat

Main trading partners of Georgia

According to data from the National Statistical Service of Georgia, in January-September 2022, China, Turkey and Russia became Georgia’s largest trading partners.

From January-September 2022 the share of the ten largest exporting countries in Georgia’s total exports amounted to 79.7%. The share of the ten largest importing countries in Georgia’s total imports amounted to 67.1%.

The top three exporters are China ($574.8 million), Azerbaijan ($488.6 million) and Russia ($473.2 million).

The top three importing countries are Turkey ($1,681.8 million), Russia ($1,243.6 million) and China ($829.3 million).

In January-September 2022, Georgia’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $13,612.2 million, which is 35.3% more than the same period of the previous year.

In January-September 2022, copper ores and concentrates took the first place in the top ten export goods of Georgia at 18.4%.

Passenger cars are in second place 14.4% of total export volume. In third place are ferroalloys (10.5% of all exports).

The largest commodity group of imports in January-September 2022 was cars – $1,086.2 million, 11.4% of imports.

According to preliminary estimates of the National Statistical Service of Georgia, in August 2022, compared to the same period of the previous year, the Georgian economy (GDP) grew by 10.5%. The average for the first eight months of 2022 was 10.3%.

The influx of migrants has had a positive impact on the economy of Georgia, experts from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said, adding that this is a one-time event.

Despite the rapid economic growth, food in Georgia is becoming much more expensive. Manufacturers attribute the increase in cost to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, complex logistics from Russia, and an increase in prices for products and raw materials on the world market.

