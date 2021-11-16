ECHR orders Georgian government to ensure safety of hunger-striking ex-president Saakashvili

The European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg has taken temporary, interim measures in the case of Mikheil Saakashvili, urging the Georgian government to report on the ex-president’s health and ensure his safety in prison.

The Court clarifies that interim measures are emergency measures that are applied only when there is an imminent risk of irreparable damage.

The decision reads:

● The court decided to take interim measures in the case Saakashvili v. Georgia due to the patient’s health condition.

● The court asked the government to inform Saakashvili about his current state of health, to ensure his safety in prison, as well as to provide appropriate medical assistance.

● Interim measures are immediate measures which, according to the well-established practice of the court, there is an imminent risk of irreparable damage.

The third president of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili has been on hunger strike for 47 days. It has been 8 days since he was transferred from Rustavi prison to Gldani prison medical facility. Saakashvili has not taken food supplements for 10 days and, as his friends and lawyers say, he also refuses certain medical services.

On November 10, a Strasbourg court issued a ruling on “temporary measures” related to Mikheil Saakashvili’s hunger strike, his health and safety.

The Strasbourg court gave priority to the case and took temporary measures. Due to the content of the temporary measures, this decision of the Strasbourg court means that the European Court of Human Rights has seen the danger of irreparable damage to Saakashvili’s life and health.

The Public Defender inspected the medical facility in Gldani Prison several times. The ombudsman reported that the conditions at the clinic were inappropriate for the patient’s treatment, and on November 16, Nino Lomjaria’s office set up a multidisciplinary team of experts to monitor Saakashvili’s medical care.

Elene Khoshtaria, the leader of the Droa political party started a hunger strike in the parliament demanding to take Saakashvili to the civil clinic. Khoshtaria has been on hunger strike for 14 days and his health condition is deteriorating day by day.

Ten oppositionists went on a hunger strike in parliament demanding that the ex-president be transferred to a civilian clinic. On November 13, Imeda Kldiashvili, a member of the Kutaisi office, started a hunger strike.