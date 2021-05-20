The European Court of Human Rights has announced its latest verdicts on cases brought against Azerbaijan, finding most of the recent claims justified and ordered the Azerbaijani government to pay compensation to the plaintiffs to the amount of over 118,000 euros.

Media Monitoring Institute against Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani journalist Mehman Aliyev, as well as Samir Ismayilov and Emin Huseynov, filed a lawsuit against the Azerbaijani government, claiming that the country’s Ministry of Justice denied them the right to register the established Media Monitoring Institute in 2009.

After receiving a refusal from the ministry, the plaintiffs appealed to all courts within the country, but the judges upheld the ministry’s decision.

In this case, the European Court considered that the rights of the plaintiffs to unite were violated. Each of the 12 plaintiffs is to be paid compensation in the amount of EUR 4,500, and for all legal fees – EUR 6,000.

In other words, in this case, the Azerbaijani government was fined 60,000 thousand euros.

Another violation of the right of association

In the case “Elchin Abdullayev and Others v. Azerbaijan”, the court also found the plaintiffs’ rightss violated.

According to the decision, the government of Azerbaijan will pay 13 complainants a total of 28,060 euros.

The plaintiffs in this case, Abdullaev and Nurmamedov, stated that they had established a “Center for the Rehabilitation and Protection of HIV / AIDS and Tuberculosis Patients,” but they were denied registration by the Ministry of Justice. And then all instances of local courts upheld the ministry’s decision.

Lapshin will be paid 30,000 euros

The claim of blogger Alexander Lapshin against Azerbaijan was satisfied as well.

The ECHR ruled that a violation (substantive and procedural) of Article 2 (right to live) of the European Convention was committed against the plaintiff.

The Azerbaijani government will pay compensation to Lapshin in the amount of 30,000 euros.

A citizen of Israel, Russia and Ukraine, Alexander Lapshin, was detained for entering Nagorno-Karabakh without permission from the Azerbaijani authorities. After that, he was imprisoned and released some time later.