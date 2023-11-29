Duma supports Georgia’s position on sanctions

The Russian State Duma Committee on International Affairs in a statement endorsed the policy of the Georgian authorities regarding the international sanctions imposed on Russia. According to the Russian parliamentarians, the current Georgian authorities “have found the courage not to succumb to anti-Russian hysteria and to be guided primarily by a position focused on national interests and the well-being of their own citizens”.

Statement by the Duma



“Whatever the difficulties in relations between Moscow and Tbilisi, the current Georgian authorities have found the courage not to succumb to anti-Russian hysteria and to be guided above all by a position focused on national interests and the well-being of their own citizens.

Thanks to these priorities, Georgia’s economy is growing rapidly, showing double-digit growth two years in a row. Moreover, Russian tourists bring good income to the country.”

At the same time, the Duma sharply criticizes the European Union’s sanctions policy:

“Meanwhile, the European Union continues to form the 12th package of anti-Russian sanctions in a manic desire to tear our country’s economy to shreds by banning the export of nails, nuts, buttons, sewing needles and knitting needles. Thanks to such “far-sighted” European officials, Europe is increasingly turning into Ward 6 with clinical signs of degradation. And in all spheres – economic, social, cultural and moral.

And it seems to be quite contagious. Metastasis of political dementia have reached Kiev, where, having completely lost their sense of reality, they are seriously discussing the issue of changing the names of cities in Crimea, a territory foreign to Ukraine. Is this madness or dementia? Signs of both are clearly evident.”

What does the EU’s 12th package of sanctions against Russia include?



According to Bloomberg, the total amount of export and import restrictions under the 12th package of sanctions is $5.3 billion.

The EU plans to ban exports to Russia of machine tools, chemicals, lithium batteries, thermostats, engines and servo motors for drones. It will also restrict imports of liquefied propane, pig iron and scupper (mirror iron), copper and aluminum wire, foil and pipes.

The goal of the 12th package is to circumvent Russia’s sanctions with the help of third countries. Bloomberg sources say that companies from third countries may be added to this package of sanctions if their leadership does not take tough measures against Russia.

The EU also plans to tighten measures to comply with the price ceiling on Russian oil (now set at $60 per barrel).

According to the International Energy Agency, the average price of Russian oil in September was $81.8 per barrel, and the EU plans to introduce a notification system that involves authorizing the sale or export of tankers and used ships to limit the development of a “shadow fleet” of vessels that Russia uses to supply oil. Some sales to legal entities and individuals in Russia will be banned.

The 12th package would include 100 individuals and 40 legal entities.

Georgia and sanctions against Russia



Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, many countries – the US, EU countries, the UK, Japan, Australia and others – have imposed several packages of sanctions on Russia, both collective and unilateral.

The sanctions concern the financial, energy and transportation sectors, exports and imports, and visa policy. Sanctions have been imposed on officials, oligarchs and people close to Russian President Putin. The Western world hopes that the Russian government will not be able to resist this pressure and stop the war against Ukraine.

Georgia did not impose sanctions on Russia. Moreover, from February 24 until today, members of the Georgian government have been repeating that Georgia is not joining the sanctions imposed by the West. Ukraine is dissatisfied with this position of Georgia and openly expresses it.

Nevertheless, the Georgian President and individual agencies have repeatedly noted that Georgia supports the sanctions imposed against Russia and will not allow assistance in circumventing them.

