State Department: Companies at Georgian airports may be subject to sanctions

Companies at Georgian airports face sanctions

The US State Department once again reacted to the restoration of direct flights between Georgia and Russia. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, answering a journalist’s question on this topic, said that companies at Georgian airports may be subject to sanctions.

Miller urges the Georgian authorities not to build up relations with Russia at a time when the entire Western world has distanced itself from it.

“Many Western countries, including the United States, have banned Russian aircraft from entering their airspace. We, the entire Western society, have distanced ourselves from this regime, and now is not the time to build up relations with Russia.”

Journalists also asked Miller about the Lavrov family’s visit to Georgia, but he made no comment.

On May 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a document on the abolition of the visa regime for citizens of Georgia and the resumption of air traffic between Russia and Georgia.

In addition to the Russian airline Azimuth, regular flights on the Tbilisi-Moscow-Tbilisi route are also being launched by the Georgian airline Georgian Airways, flights will be operated seven times a week.

