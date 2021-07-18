"Do you think we are immortal?" - Abkhaz doctors call society to follow Covid-19 regulations

A sharp increase in the number of coronavirus cases in Abkhazia has created a crisis situation. There are no more free beds in hospitals and there is an acute shortage of doctors and medical staff.

The Ministry of Health turned to Russia with a request for help, and doctors collectively and personally turn to society with statements of indignation at the carelessness and irresponsibility of the republic’s residents, who in the majority neglect security measures.

Over the last two weeks in Abkhazia, with a total population of about 250,000 people, about 200 new cases of infection have been recorded every day. Compared to March 2021, the growth is almost tenfold.

From the beginning of the pandemic to July 18, 2021, 19,963 cases of infection have been recorded in Abkhazia. Of these, 277 people have died, 16,294 have recovered.

“There are many cases when large-scale weddings are organized despite the bad epidemiological situation. After that, whole families are hospitalized”, said Minister of Health Eduard Butba.

The problem is aggravated by the fact that Abkhazia has run out of vaccines. All 6.5 thousand doses of Sputnik-V provided by Russia have been used. The president promises a new delivery to arrive by the end of July, but opposition MPs argue that he has actually failed to negotiate a new vaccine supply with Moscow.

The main problem is the population’s mass neglect of epidemiological safety measures. On social media, Abkhaz doctors write appeals out of despair and indignation. One of the most resonant was the post of the doctor Esma Aslandzia from Gagra:

“I watch what is happening around me, and I am struck by a storm of emotions and indignation. I would like to ask you, our dear fellow citizens, a few questions:

Do you think physicians are immortal? Are they homeless? Don’t they have families, children, parents? Everyone shouts: “This is war!” Yes, I agree, partially. And if this is a war, why should only doctors fight in it? And the civilian population does not owe anything? Where did you ever see that the population walking peacefully under bullets and shells, and the doctors running to save everyone, throwing their chest at the embrasure? Somehow it is not logical. When we were choosing a profession, everyone chose what they liked: cardiologist, dentist, gynecologist, endocrinologist, etc. We did not all choose the profession of an infectious disease specialist. When you are asked to wear masks and observe safety measures, you begin to say: “Why me? Nobody else does and I will not either”. But by observing these measures, you are protecting yourself and your loved ones, and not only doing a favor to the doctors. You claim that you are tired of living with restrictions, that you want to live freely, attend concerts, public events, weddings, birthdays. Do you think doctors have a different desire? They want to live too!

People, stop! If you don’t want to live, it’s your right. But doctors want to live. Everything is exhaled. Soon there will be no one left to treat you!”

Terms, place names, opinions and publication ideas do not necessarily coincide with those of JAMnews or its individual employees. JAMnews reserves the right to remove comments on posts that are deemed offensive, threatening, violent, or otherwise ethically unacceptable.