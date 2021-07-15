A trip to one of Abkhazia's few youth sports clubs. Video

A children’s sports club in Abkhazia is a rarity. “I didn’t start with sports. First, they cleaned all up, then did some painting and repair, and only then began to train. With enthusiasm, of course, but mostly on parent’s part – first of all, out of common sense: children need to be occupied before they try occupying themselves”, owner of the club, Sergei Demyanov explains.

