Diagnosis in 1.5 hours - Georgia introduces rapid-result coronavirus tests

There are 77 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia, as of the morning of March 26. Of these, six are in serious condition, and ten have recovered. 4,346 people are in quarantine, and 247 are in hospitals.

On March 26, Georgia began to use rapid-result tests for the detection of coronavirus, which give results within an hour and a half.

During the first stage of testing, residents of the cities of Marneuli and Bolnisi, which are considered special risk zones and are quarantined, will be checked.

China supplied the country with the first batch of 1,000 tests. In the coming days, it is expected to supply another 215 thousand express tests, for which 1 million 182,500 dollars will be paid. The Georgian government has signed a contract with the Chinese company Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology.

Timeline of coronavirus in Georgia

March 21 – A state of emergency is declared to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

March 23 – the cities of Marneuli and Bolnisi are put on lockdown and quarantined due to a local outbreak of coronavirus. They set up a mobile field hospital in the city.

Public transport between cities is shut down, including trains. Only travel by car is permitted.

Metro and bus services in Tbilisi are still operational. Minibuses are prohibited.

No more than ten people are allowed to be in any room at a time.

This ban does not apply to church congregations – despite the pandemic, the Georgian Orthodox Church has not stopped serving communion from a shared cup, and has not urged worshippers to pray at home, as other religious institutions have.

Weddings and celebrations are prohibited. At funerals, people must maintain a distance of one meter between each other.

The same requirement applies to large supermarkets.

Cafes and restaurants are closed, but can still use food delivery services.

