Podolyak, Ukraine on the Government of Georgia

Advisor to the head of the presidential administration of Ukraine, Mikhail Podolyak, in an interview with the Georgian opposition channel Mtavari Arkhi on August 10, criticized the Georgian authorities for their position on Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine, saying that “if the Georgian government does not change its tone, it may face international isolation.”

Podolyak also said that he is in favor of imposing sanctions on the oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili, considered the informal ruler of Georgia.

“While civilians are being killed in Ukraine, no one can criticize us and no one can say that we do not understand something.

“Officials in Georgia should change their tone. And if they can’t do this for some reason, then at least reduce their public statements about Ukraine – this will benefit their reputation,” Podolyak said.

In his opinion, people who justify the ongoing genocide in Ukraine will themselves be condemned by the international community.

At the same time, Podolyak clearly distinguishes between the government of Georgia and the Georgian people:

“Personally I, as well as President Zelensky and David Arakhamia (head of the parliamentary faction of the ruling Servant of the People party), are well aware that the Georgian people are Ukraine’s side. They are well aware of the essence of the ongoing war in Ukraine. They share the values ​​of freedom and democracy.”

Speaking of Bidzina Ivanishvili, he expressed confidence that individual sanctions would be imposed on him. “There is this same class of rich people both in Georgia and Ukraine. We call them oligarchs. They have a lot of money. They buy parties, seize seats in parliament and influence political processes.

“Ukraine understood this and opposed it. We are trying to complete this process. Georgia should also follow this path. They may be big businessmen, but they should not influence politics. Unfortunately, today we do not see this in Georgia.

“Deoligarchization is an effective method, and I am sure the country will follow this path. Many people in Russia are paying a heavy price because of the sanctions. Therefore, I would like the Georgian oligarchs, who are on the side of Russia, to pay for this too,” Podolyak said.

