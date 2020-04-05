;
ENGLISH arrow icon
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print

Sunny weather, empty beaches - how Abkhazia is responding to the coronavirus. Video

messenger vk-black email copy print

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening, or otherwise unacceptable

Popular Posts

1

Coronavirus in the Caucasus. 29-31 March, 2020

2

Georgian police write up $700k in state of emergency fines

3

Georgia introduces nation-wide curfew, tightens movement restrictions

4

Coronavirus in the Caucasus. 63 new cases in Azerbaijan, 52 in Armenia, 14 in Georgia. Live updates

5

Coronavirus in the Caucasus. 1-3 April, 2020

6

North Ossetia: warehouses brimming with alcohol, pharmacies without disinfectants