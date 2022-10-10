"343 hectares in exchange for 11 Russian tanks" - Abkhazian opposition counting on parliament



What Russia wants from Abkhazia

Abkhazia is preparing to ratify an agreement on the transfer of the Pitsunda (Bichvinta in Georgian) estate to Russia. But the opposition are also preparing. Both sides are attempting to influence deputies.

Ombudsman Asida Shakryl and famous field commander Akhra Avidzba are now on the side of those who are against the agreement.

In August 2022, Russia announced its desire to take ownership of the large seaside Pitsunda estate. Russian Ambassador Mikhail Shurgalin threatened that if the Abkhazian parliament did not ratify this decision, the Russian military may leave Abkhazia and investment programs would be halted.

Actually it is 343 hectares



The youth group #HARAHPITSUNDA says that in fact the situation is even more complicated than society thinks, as the exact size of the property is not clear.

Instead of a clear list of exactly what territory is requested by Moscow, the document contains only coordinates.

#HARAHPITSUNDA concludes that everything that is inside the points would go to Russia. Having examined the coordinates, they found:

sea ​​area

The territory of the residential village, where there are 16 residential buildings,

The territory of the reserve.



In total this comes out to 343 hectares, according #ҲARAHPITSUNDA.

The document also gives Moscow the right to modify these facilities. Everything carried out on the property would also thus belong to the Russian Federation.

Does oligarch Chemezov claim to own the territory?

“[Chemezov] understands that in the future we will become part of Russia and wants to make some investments. There is information […] about a project to change more than 10,000 hectares of coastal territory from Ochamchira to Gala for 11 tanks,” commnder Avidzba said.

Sergei Chemezov is a Russian billionaire, politician, economist, and CEO of Rostec Corporation. Information about his interest in obtaining land and facilities in Abkhazia has not yet been confirmed by other sources.

Wondering about the residents of the sixteen residential buildings on the property, Ombudsman Asida Shakryl asked the parliament to invite her to a meeting where transfer of the estate is to be discussed.

Ratification is directly related to ensuring the rights of citizens, she said. It is not specified what exactly is proposed to be transferred to Russia, but the coordinates given in the agreement include residential buildings on the Lidzavskoe highway in Pitsunda, the Ombudswoman said.

Probably they are the same sixteen residential buildings discovered by #ҲARAHPITSUNDA.

Forecasts



It is still not known when the discussion will take place. There are rumors that opponents of ratification are meeting deputies themselves. According to unconfirmed reports, after such behind-the-scenes meetings, several deputies who were previously ready to vote for ratification changed their minds and now intend to vote against.

Apart from representatives of the executive branch, very few in Abkhazian society are openly in favor of handing over the estate.

Abkhazians seem to believe that this is not even the work of Russia nor of Putin, but of the Abkhazian elite out of business interests.

Public figure and activist Leuan Lagulaa has been interviewing opponents of ratification for several months now on the Apsny-Khabar YouTube channel. He published on his page a list of those who had already talked to him. At the time of publication, these were 35 people, including politicians, deputies of previous convocations, writers, lawyers, and academics.

