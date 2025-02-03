US Embassy: "Georgian Dream's accusations are false and misinterpret Trump's priorities"

Georgian Dream accuses the US Embassy

The US Embassy in Georgia called the statements by Mamuka Mdinaradze, head of the Georgian Dream parliamentary faction, an “absolute lie.” On February 3, Mdinaradze accused the embassy of involvement in the ongoing mass pro-European protests, now in their third month.

Protesters are demanding new parliamentary elections to lawfully change the government and the release of over 50 arrested demonstrators.

What Mamuka Mdinaradze said

At a press conference on February 3, Mdinaradze stated:

“If there is even one person in this country who thinks the US Embassy is not involved in the protests on Georgia’s streets, in the PR campaigns led by the Georgian opposition—now turned into a foreign agency—then that person understands nothing about today’s reality […]

Unfortunately, the actions of the lower echelons of the US government, including the embassy in Georgia, completely contradict the statements we hear from the newly elected US administration.”

Mdinaradze also commented on the legislative amendments passed on February 3, which significantly tighten penalties for violating public assembly regulations and introduce new restrictions.

“These legislative changes are a response to external forces that seek to weaken and destroy the Georgian state and its institutions,” he said.

US Embassy’s response

“Mr. Mdinaradze’s statements today are categorically false and demonstrate a lack of understanding of what the United States Embassy does to support President Trump and Secretary of State Rubio’s top priorities of making America safer, stronger and more prosperous,” the US Embassy in Georgia stated on its Facebook page.

Response from Georgian Dream representative Levan Machavariani

Machavariani commented on his Facebook page following the US Embassy’s response to Mamuka Mdinaradze’s statements:

“The US Embassy in Georgia does nothing to support the core priorities of President Trump and Secretary of State Rubio. On the contrary, its actions directly contradict their stated priorities.

The embassy openly interferes in Georgia’s internal affairs and gives additional instructions to Georgian ‘deep state’ agents to further radicalize events. Despite strong criticism from the majority leader, the embassy has not even distanced itself from such actions in its statements,” Machavariani said.

