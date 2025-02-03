fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia-USA
Georgia-USA

US Embassy: "Georgian Dream's accusations are false and misinterpret Trump's priorities"

messenger vk-black email copy print

Georgian Dream accuses the US Embassy

The US Embassy in Georgia called the statements by Mamuka Mdinaradze, head of the Georgian Dream parliamentary faction, an “absolute lie.” On February 3, Mdinaradze accused the embassy of involvement in the ongoing mass pro-European protests, now in their third month.

Protesters are demanding new parliamentary elections to lawfully change the government and the release of over 50 arrested demonstrators.

What Mamuka Mdinaradze said

At a press conference on February 3, Mdinaradze stated:

If there is even one person in this country who thinks the US Embassy is not involved in the protests on Georgia’s streets, in the PR campaigns led by the Georgian opposition—now turned into a foreign agency—then that person understands nothing about today’s reality […]

Unfortunately, the actions of the lower echelons of the US government, including the embassy in Georgia, completely contradict the statements we hear from the newly elected US administration.”

Mdinaradze also commented on the legislative amendments passed on February 3, which significantly tighten penalties for violating public assembly regulations and introduce new restrictions.

“These legislative changes are a response to external forces that seek to weaken and destroy the Georgian state and its institutions,” he said.

US Embassy’s response

“Mr. Mdinaradze’s statements today are categorically false and demonstrate a lack of understanding of what the United States Embassy does to support President Trump and Secretary of State Rubio’s top priorities of making America safer, stronger and more prosperous,” the US Embassy in Georgia stated on its Facebook page.

Response from Georgian Dream representative Levan Machavariani

Machavariani commented on his Facebook page following the US Embassy’s response to Mamuka Mdinaradze’s statements:

“The US Embassy in Georgia does nothing to support the core priorities of President Trump and Secretary of State Rubio. On the contrary, its actions directly contradict their stated priorities.

The embassy openly interferes in Georgia’s internal affairs and gives additional instructions to Georgian ‘deep state’ agents to further radicalize events. Despite strong criticism from the majority leader, the embassy has not even distanced itself from such actions in its statements,” Machavariani said.

News in Georgia

Most read

1

Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from 27-31 January, 2025

2

Opinion: 'Cooperation with China will severely impact Trump's policy on Georgia'

3

‘Russian House’ sparks new tensions between Russia and Azerbaijan

4

“There can be no ‘Western Azerbaijan’ on Armenian territory” and other statements by Pashinyan

5

Who wants to overthrow Putin—and how? Views from Baku

6

Georgia leaves PACE: What does it mean for country and Georgian Dream?

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews